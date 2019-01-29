Theresa May faces Brexit plan votes

British Prime Minister Theresa May has told senior ministers she will ask to re-open negotiations with the European Union over the Withdrawal Agreement in an attempt to resolve the Northern Ireland backstop issue, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

May told her Cabinet she would commence proceedings in Parliament Tuesday with an explanation of the government's support of the Brady Amendment.

(Reminder: The Brady Amendment is basically the deal May struck with the European Union, but with an alternative Northern Irish backstop.)

May's weekly Cabinet meeting was held shortly before Parliament is due to debate several amendments to her proposed Brexit deal.

The Downing Street spokesman said May was aiming to return to the Commons "as soon as possible" with a revised deal which will be subject to another "meaningful vote" by MPs. If this is rejected by MPs, she will table a further motion for debate the next day.

If no new deal has been reached with the EU by February 13, May will make a statement to the House that day, and table a motion for debate the following day.