Up to one million protesters marching together against Brexit, organisers claim

Government officials have refused to clarify Boris Johnson's words that the Benn act does not "compel" him to "negotiate" a delay to Brexit.

In a huddle with the UK's political press a short while ago, Johnson's spokesperson said that they would not comment any further than the remarks made by the Prime Minister in the House of Commons.

They said that "governments comply with the law," which is a notable move from this government's previous position that it would abide by the law.

When asked directly by CNN if that previous position remained, officials one again declined to comment.

Now that a deal has not been agreed today by the House of Commons, Johnson is legally obliged to send a letter to Brussels requesting that Article 50 be extended before 11 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET).

The government's spokesperson gave no clarity on this matter and did not say if the letter would be made public.