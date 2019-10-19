Brexit vote setback for Boris Johnson in Parliament
Up to one million protesters marching together against Brexit, organisers claim
Up to one million protesters are marching in London to call for a second Brexit referendum, according to protest organisers.
In a statement, the People’s Vote march estimated the amount of attendees by the number of coaches bringing people to the demonstrations, leaflets distributed publicising the march and online sign-ups to the event which have exceeded previous marches organised by the campaign. Authorities have not given estimates of crowd sizes.
“It is impossible to put an exact figure on the size of this immense crowd because it is an open route spilling out across central London,” a spokesperson for the People’s Vote campaign said in a statement.
“Our assessment is based on professional advice and whatever the exact number, there can be no doubt that this ranks as one of the greatest protests this country has ever seen.”
"Governments comply with the law," officials say in response to questions about letter to EU
Government officials have refused to clarify Boris Johnson's words that the Benn act does not "compel" him to "negotiate" a delay to Brexit.
In a huddle with the UK's political press a short while ago, Johnson's spokesperson said that they would not comment any further than the remarks made by the Prime Minister in the House of Commons.
They said that "governments comply with the law," which is a notable move from this government's previous position that it would abide by the law.
When asked directly by CNN if that previous position remained, officials one again declined to comment.
Now that a deal has not been agreed today by the House of Commons, Johnson is legally obliged to send a letter to Brussels requesting that Article 50 be extended before 11 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET).
The government's spokesperson gave no clarity on this matter and did not say if the letter would be made public.
The EU is waiting to hear more from London
The spokeswoman for Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU Commission President, has just tweeted this:
Boris Johnson must request Brexit delay, House of Commons says
The House of Commons' Twitter account has clarified that the law mandates the Prime Minister to request a Brexit delay.
You'll find yourself in court if you break the law, Johnson told
"Today is a historic day for Parliament," says Jeremy Corbyn, adding that MPs "will not be blackmailed by the Prime Minister."
"I invite him to think very carefully about the remarks he just made," Corbyn adds, warning Boris Johnson not to break the law.
The SNP's Ian Blackford follows Corbyn, saying Johnson "thinks he's above the law ... prime minister, you'll find yourself in court."
And Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader, asks the Speaker of the House to suspend the sitting so Johnson can send the letter to the EU requesting an extension -- a request which is denied.
Boris Johnson signals he may *ignore* the law forcing him to delay Brexit
"Alas, the opportunity to have a meaningful vote has effectively been passed up," Boris Johnson says in Parliament, after losing the vote on Oliver Letwin's amendment. "The meaningful vote has been voided of meaning."
"I'm not dismayed by this particular result," he says. "The best thing for the UK and for the whole of Europe is for us to leave with this new deal on October 31."
He then indicates he may not follow the Benn Act, which mandates him to now request a Brexit delay tonight.
"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so," he says. "Further delay will be bad for this country."
Johnson also says Brexit legislation will come back to the Commons next week.
BREAKING: Setback for Johnson as Letwin amendment passes
MPs have supported the Letwin amendment, which delays a decision on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and rules out a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
It’s a big defeat for Boris Johnson, who may now pull the vote on his Brexit deal later today.
The Prime Minister is now also forced to seek an extension to Brexit tonight.
A look inside the voting lobby
A result on the Letwin amendment vote is imminent...
HAPPENING NOW: MPs voting on Letwin amendment
Lawmakers are voting now on the Letwin amendment, which has the potential to upend the Brexit process by withholding support of Boris Johnson's deal until he has passed all the other legislation needed to avoid a no-deal.
The government plans to pull its vote on the main deal if Letwin passes, a senior government source told CNN earlier.
Voting should take about 15 minutes.