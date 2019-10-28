RICHARD BOUHET/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to a three-month Brexit delay after Boris Johnson's push for an election eased fears in Paris, a French diplomat has told CNN.

The diplomat said earlier on Monday that EU leaders were heading towards a delay until January 31 2020, as per the UK's request. That extension was announced by European Council President Donald Tusk this morning.

It comes after Johnson and Macron spoke over the weekend, the diplomat added.

The French President had reprised his role as the bad cop of the Brexit delay negotiations, earlier suggesting that an extension should not be given unless circumstances changed significantly.

A possible election satisfied that stipulation -- but France is still opposed to renegotiating the withdrawal agreement, and expects the UK to name a candidate for the EU commission now that it will remain a member of the bloc, the diplomat said.