Lengthy Brexit delay on the cards? Theresa May heads to EU summitBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Dutch PM prepares for Brexit talks
From CNN's James Frater in Brussels
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has spoken to his UK counterpart ahead of the emergency Brexit summit in Brussels later Wednesday.
May's position looking shakier than ever as Brexit negotiations drag on
Analysis by Jane Merrick
British Prime Minister Theresa May will face her fellow -- for now -- European Union leaders at a summit on Wednesday, with everyone around the table knowing she is running out of options on Brexit.
May was supposed to have come up with a credible alternative Brexit plan that could be passed by her Parliament to present at the summit in Brussels, yet talks with the UK opposition Labour Party on that new deal have failed to bear fruit.
It's likely, then, that the summit will be difficult, but not a disaster for May. And yet even if she squeaks through it unscathed, storm clouds are gathering back home.
Those talks with the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his allies are not just about window dressing, but a serious attempt by both parties to reach a consensus on Brexit. But they are in danger of coming to nothing because both sides remain far apart on issues like a permanent customs union between the UK and EU after Brexit.
The talks are scheduled to resume Thursday, but there is a sense in Westminster that because both parties remain far apart on the fundamentals, the two sides are just going through the motions.
This sense is being picked up in Europe too, which is why EU leaders are pressing for a long delay to Brexit -- of up to a year -- because there is no quick deal in sight.
Another Brexit delay would come with caveats
Europe's leaders are headed to Brussels on Wednesday for an emergency Brexit summit at which they will debate the possibility of another delay to the Brexit process.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for the cliff-edge date to be pushed back to June 30.
For their part, the remaining European members appear to be open to an extension, but some are concerned that the Westminster impasse will not be resolved by mid-summer.
In a letter to EU leaders on Tuesday, Donald Tusk said there was “little reason” to believe the UK can ratify a withdrawal deal by the end of June because of the “deep divisions in the House of Commons” and Britain’s track record in negotiations so far.
"In reality, granting such an extension would increase the risk of a rolling series of short extensions and emergency summits, creating new cliff-edge dates. This, in turn, would almost certainly overshadow the business of the EU27 in the months ahead. The continued uncertainty would also be bad for our businesses and citizens. Finally, if we failed to agree on any next extension, there would be a risk of an accidental no-deal Brexit.”
In light of these prospects, Tusk will ask EU leaders to consider a "flextension."
“Flexibility would allow to terminate the extension automatically, as soon as both sides have ratified the Withdrawal Agreement. The UK would be free to leave whenever it is ready. And the EU27 would avoid repeated Brexit summits. Importantly, a long extension would provide more certainty and predictability by removing the threat of constantly shifting cliff-edge dates. Furthermore, in the event of a continued stalemate, such a longer extension would allow the UK to rethink its Brexit strategy.”
None of the EU leaders want to be responsible for pushing the UK off a cliff-edge and making the no-deal scenario a reality. But CNN's Melissa Bell reports from Brussels that their overriding priority is to protect the bloc after the UK's departure.
France wants to limit the UK's influence in the EU in the interim, she says.
"Bear in mind that Macron came to power on a platform of being a champion of Europe and moving towards closer European integration," Bell reports.
Yesterday an Elysee spokesman told reporters:
“It’s also about a willingness to accept strict conditions for a long extension. We were never against extensions. We’ve been clear, we’ve said no to renegotiating the deal. We never said no to an extension but if we cannot decide on an extension with guarantees there is still the risk of a no deal.”
The spokesman added: "France being portrayed as a bad cop is not correct. We are looking for solutions but we need to stay firm.”
A big day in Brussels
Talk about taking it down to the wire.
With just two days before the UK is due to crash out of the European Union with no deal, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to plead with European leaders for another Brexit extension.
May has formally requested a Brexit delay until June 30, but EU Council President Donald Tusk is expected to propose a longer extension of up to one year. For the second time in a matter of weeks, leaders could be in for a late night debating May's appeal.
If approved by the EU27, the delay would reset the countdown clock and provide the UK with time to find a new way forward.
Expect another day of tense talks and frenzied speculation before the Brexit endgame potentially becomes clearer.