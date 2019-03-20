Theresa May asks EU for short Brexit delay - live updates

Theresa May asks EU for short Brexit delay - live updatesBy Rob Picheta, CNN
May should have taken Trump's advice, says Trump Jr.
Theresa May “should have taken my father's advice on Brexit,” Donald Trump's son Donald Jr. has written in a British newspaper.
In an op-ed published in the Telegraph, Trump Jr. bemoaned an expected delay to the Brexit deadline on March 29th, blaming "elites" who "control London from Brussels."
Trump Jr. went on to say Brexit has been delayed because May "ignored advice from my father, and ultimately, a process that should have taken only a few short months has become a years-long stalemate, leaving the British people in limbo."
Trump had advised May to sue the EU rather than negotiate with them, May revealed in July, shortly after the President's visit to the UK.
It made for an awkward press conference at the Prime Minister's official country house, Chequers, during the trip, where Trump said that May had found the advice too "brutal."
“It appears that democracy in the UK is all but dead,” Trump Jr. continued in his op-ed, comparing opponents of Brexit with US “establishment elites.”
“In a way, you could say that Brexit and my father’s election are one and the same -- the people of both the UK and the US voted to uproot the establishment for the sake of individual freedom and independence, only to see the establishment try to silence their voices and overturn their mandates,” Trump Jr. wrote.
May faced Cabinet mutiny over long extension plans
By Bianca Britton, CNN
Downing Street had used the prospect of a lengthy delay -- which could be used to force a second referendum -- to try to persuade Brexiteer lawmakers that they risk losing Brexit altogether if they don't vote for May's deal.
That may all have been part of the plan -- at least according to Downing Street's chief Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins, who allegedly told colleagues in a Brussels bar last month that UK lawmakers will ultimately face a choice between the deal brokered by May or a long delay to Brexit, ITV News reported at the time.
But May faced a mutiny from Brexiteer members of her government this week if she formally requested a long delay from Brussels, and opted for a short extension instead.
Everything you need to know about Brexit
CNN correspondents and producers go back to basics to guide you through everything you need to know about Brexit and the UK's departure from the EU.
Decision on delay unlikely this week, Juncker says
Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, has told German public radio he does not believe a decision on Theresa May's Brexit extension request will be made this week.
Speaking to Deutschlandfunk Wednesday morning, Juncker said he isn't counting on a decision at the EU council meeting Thursday. There would likely be consultations again next week about a possible delay, he said.
According to DLF, Juncker said the EU had made large gestures towards Great Britain, and now London needs to provide clarity.
There would be no post-negotiations, no new negotiations and no further assurances, Juncker said.
What happens if the EU says no?
Theresa May is expected to formally request a short Brexit extension at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday.
But any delay requires the unanimous approval of the European Council, the EU's supreme decision-making body that includes the leaders of each member state. That means all 27 remaining EU member states must agree to delay Brexit beyond the end of the month.
If they can't reach a unanimous decision, the UK will leave the European Union at 11 p.m. GMT on March 29.
That means Theresa May will have mere days to pass her Withdrawal Agreement -- already rejected twice by parliament -- or the UK will crash out of the EU without a deal.
Theresa May will ask for a "short" Brexit extension
Theresa May will not request a long delay to Brexit from European leaders, Downing Street says.
The embattled UK Prime Minister will only ask for a short extension to the process of leaving the European Union, a source at 10 Downing Street told CNN.
"There is a case for giving parliament a bit more time to agree a way forward, but the people of this country have been waiting nearly three years now," the source said. "They are fed up with parliament's failure to take a decision and the PM shares their frustration."
May is meeting EU leaders on Thursday in Brussels, where she is expected to request an extension to Article 50 -- the legal process for Britain leaving the bloc -- after parliament rejected her deal twice by substantial margins.
If an extension is agreed, the UK will avoid crashing out of the EU this month without a deal.