Brexit deal agreed as Boris Johnson heads to EU summit
UK opposition parties reject Johnson's deal
Two of the main opposition parties in the UK have rejected the Brexit deal announced today, meaning that the British Prime Minister will face an extremely tough job getting the deal through the UK Parliament.
Jeremy Corbyn MP, leader of the Labour Party, the biggest opposition group in the House of Commons, was unequivocal. He said:
"The Prime Minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May’s, which was overwhelmingly rejected."
"These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers’ rights, and opening up our NHS to a takeover by US private corporations."
"This sell out deal won’t bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote."
The Liberal Democrats, who want to stop Brexit from happening altogether, have also opposed the deal.
What that means:
To get a majority in Parliament, Johnson needs all of his Conservative MPs to back his deal, plus the 21 lawmakers he expelled after they defied him in an effort to prevent a no-deal Brexit, plus the 10 MPs of the Democratic Unionist Party. For every one of those he loses, he must replace them with rebel-minded opposition lawmakers. Most estimates suggest that there between five and 20 Labour MPs who might support a Brexit deal in defiance of their leader – that makes things very tight for Johnson.
A new customs arrangement for Northern Ireland is at the heart of the deal
We've been given our first glimpse of some of the details in the withdrawal agreement. Negotiators have hammered out a deal that that keeps Northern Ireland in the UK's customs territory, but also avoids the need for a customs border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
That's a big victory for Boris Johnson, and Barnier admitted that negotiations over the question of the Irish border had at times been "intense" and "difficult."
As part of the complex, dual-track plan, EU regulations will apply to all goods in Northern Ireland, meaning there would not need to be checks at the border. That's an important goal – during the long period of sectarian strife in Northern Ireland, paramilitary nationalists in the Irish Republican Army repeatedly targeted borders posts and customs facilities.
The Good Friday Agreement of 1998 led to the dismantling of border infrastructure.
"Since day one, what really matters is the people of Ireland and Northern Ireland," said Barnier.
"What really matters is peace."
Johnson has done the impossible. But his biggest challenge still awaits.
Boris Johnson is on his way to Brussels to take his Brexit victory lap. As well he might: He's achieved something he'd been told was impossible and has agreed a new Brexit deal with the EU Commission, replacing the thrice-defeated arrangement Theresa May struck with Europe last year.
Crucially, it revolves around a new arrangement for Northern Ireland that allows him to declare that he has got rid of the "backstop," the hated fallback position that kept the whole of the UK tied to the EU customs area.
But let's not get carried away. As he swept out of Downing Street this morning, Johnson left no small amount of chaos in his wake.
Like May, Johnson appears to not have secured the support of his Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party. And as May found out, no DUP means defeat and humiliation in the British Parliament.
The DUP issued a statement before news broke that a deal had been done, saying that "as things stand, we cannot support what being suggested." Minutes ago, they confirmed that statement still pertains.
So why has Johnson agreed a deal without the nod from the DUP? It's entirely possible that Johnson is attempting to bounce them into supporting him, for fear of what might follow.
If Johnson's deal fails in Parliament, it's very likely that it will trigger a series of events that could lead to a general election. That, in turn, could lead to a new government less sympathetic to the DUP's will.
But, as Theresa May found out the hard way, the DUP doesn't really play games. And without the DUP's support, Johnson could find his own party turning on him.
Johnson moved a long way towards Brussels during his short period in office, in order to secure a new Brexit deal. But he may also have expedited his ejection from that same office, and in doing so, sealed his fate as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.
UK and EU reach Brexit agreement. But we're not quite there yet
After months of negotiations, the UK and EU agreed a new withdrawal deal on Thursday, according to statement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
A major sticking point to the plan had been the question of the Irish border.
According to Juncker, the withdrawal agreement "focused on the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and sought to identify a mutually satisfactory solution to address the specific circumstances on the island of Ireland."
The next challenge for Johnson will be getting approval in the British Parliament (particularly from Northern Ireland's Democratic Union Party).
DUP support is crucial in Johnson getting majority support. But shortly after the withdrawal deal was announced, the DUP said their earlier position -- of rejecting the fresh deal -- was unchanged.
Johnson said in a tweet that the new deal -- which replaces the one struck by his predecessor Theresa May -- "takes back control."
He urged Parliament to "get Brexit done on Saturday" when lawmakers are next due to meet.
If Johnson can't get parliamentary support for his plan by Saturday, he must write to the EU requesting a Brexit extension until January 31, 2020.
There are now only 14 days left until Britain exits the EU on October 31.
Breaking: "We have a deal," say Johnson and Juncker
Still no draft text of Brexit agreement, says senior EU source
One of the big questions is still, what does Boris Johnson's Brexit plan look like exactly? For now, it's best to "expect the unexpected," a senior EU source told CNN.
There is still no draft text agreement for a Brexit deal, the source added.
“We didn’t get the text of an agreement between UK and the commission. We know Brexit is on the agenda. We should expect the unexpected,” they said.
“Maybe we will have a deal or maybe not."
If there is a deal, there will "be a legally operable solution avoiding a hard border in Ireland, maintaining all-island economy and preserving the integrity of the single market," said the source.
"Ambassadors were assured by our chief negotiator that things are on track and those principles will be respected," they added.
"Our main concern is that Johnson turns out to be Theresa May 2.0," says EU diplomat
European Union diplomats in Brussels were waiting for further developments in London Thursday morning after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said they were still not on board with Boris Johnson's proposed draft Brexit withdrawal deal.
Referencing the current impasse with the DUP, one EU diplomat told CNN:
"Well with DUP trouble it seems that for now not much is happening. Our main concern is that [British Prime Minister Boris Johnson] turns out to be Theresa May 2.0,” the EU diplomat said, referring to the fact that the previous prime minister had actually secured a deal with the EU but was unable to get it through parliament.
“And then what?” the diplomat added.
Asked specifically on VAT – which the DUP referred to in a Thursday statement as a sticking point – the EU diplomat said:
"VAT [is] still [a] problem. How do we prevent fraud? If there’s no checks and [Northern Ireland] is outside EU territory then we have two issues.”
The diplomat laid out two major issues:
- The first was: “No minimum threshold for [Northern Ireland] VAT compared to [Single Market.]”
- And the second is: “EU VAT can be asked back if for [Northern Ireland] only (compared to duty-free purchase on a flight to US). So folks in Ireland can claim it’s Northern Ireland only -- claiming back VAT on goods imported from Ireland and subsequently reintroduce them on [Single Market] tax-free."
A deal is almost done but big sticking points remain
If you read some of the British papers Thursday morning, you'd get the impression that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on the precipice of a major Brexit breakthrough.
"In sight of the summit," said the Daily Mail. "Brexit is like the Shawshank Redemption...but now we can see the light," said the Telegraph.
But as we've come to expect from Brexit, a few hours can make a big difference.
Shortly before Johnson was set to arrive in Brussels, Northern Ireland's DUP said it couldn't support his plan. It's a set back for the Prime Minister who needs the DUP's support in parliament to get any deal through.
Ahead of Thursday's summit, negotiators had agreed the broad outlines of Johnson's plan -- including, according to UK media, the thorny issues of customs, with a dual track customs regime for Northern Ireland.
But difficulties remain over sales tax, or VAT, as it is known.
A senior UK government source told CNN Thursday that talks are ongoing between the EU and UK over a potential Brexit deal.
"Outstanding issues" remain, said the source, specifically naming VAT.
When asked if just VAT, the UK government source said: “I wouldn’t put it in that way. You have to view any ‘deal’ in its entirety.”
What's happening today
Another busy week in Brexit negotiations reaches its crunch point on Thursday. Late-night talks were held between British and EU officials Tuesday and Wednesday that appeared to show progress ahead of Thursday's two-day summit.
But just hours before Boris Johnson was set to arrive in Brussels, Northern Ireland's DUP -- which is crucial to the Prime Minister's support -- dealt his plan a set back, saying that it couldn't support it.
Here's what the next hours and days might look like:
- 3 p.m. local time/ 9 a.m. ET: Boris Johnson expected to arrive at the EU Council summit.
- Brexit talks during the day will be followed by a summit dinner later tonight.
- Saturday October 19: The deadline by which Johnson, if he has not won parliamentary support for his plan, must write to the EU requesting a Brexit extension until January 31, 2020.