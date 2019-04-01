Semi-naked protesters distract MPs in Commons

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Speaker has selected four motions for MPs to cast their ballots on later, and they won't make happy reading for the government. Two of them favor a so-called soft Brexit, one calls for a second referendum, and a fourth would give lawmakers a vote on revoking Article 50, the legal process by which the UK is leaving the EU.

There was some question over whether both Customs Union motions would be chosen. Motion C, the "pure" Customs Union plan, came the closest to securing a majority of MPs last week, losing by just six votes. But Motion D , which calls for membership of a Customs Union and the Single Market, has picked up plenty of buzz on Monday and has a real chance to succeed after Labour and the SNP said they'd back it.

Those advocating for a second referendum will be pleased to see Motion E get the go-ahead. That plan calls for any eventual Brexit deal to be put to a confirmatory referendum, against the option of remaining in the EU.

It's a call Labour has backed in recent weeks, and could provide Theresa May a way of getting her Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons.

Motion G is a new twist on a plan that was put forward last week. It gives MPs the chance to cancel Brexit -- but for over-excited Remainers, there's a catch.

In the event that the EU denies the UK a longer Brexit delay on April 10, the motion allows for Parliament to have an eleventh-hour vote between leaving with no deal or revoking Article 50. If you've been enjoying the soap opera that is Brexit, that would provide quite the series finale.

What was rejected: A plan to amend the Withdrawal Agreement to remove the controversial backstop -- which has been explicitly ruled out by both the EU and Theresa May -- wasn't taken forward. The Speaker noted that the European Union has rejected this course of action.

Also rejected as a motion that called for a no-deal Brexit in the event that a Withdrawal Agreement isn't passed by April 12. The Speaker explained that he rejected that plan because it essentially sets out the legal default option, and noted that it was overwhelmingly rejected last week.

A motion calling for a so-called People's Vote if a no-deal Brexit became likely was also ruled out, meaning that the hopes of those wanting to see a second referendum will hinge on Motion E alone.

The final rejected plan called for the UK to enter the European Economic Area and indicate an intention to rejoin the European Free Trade Association after Brexit.