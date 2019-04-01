Theresa May awaits votes on Brexit alternativesBy Rob Picheta and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
What is Common Market 2.0?
Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee
While everyone is getting very excited at the increasing possibility of the alternative Brexit plan known as Common Market 2.0 receiving the support of both Labour and the Scottish Nationalists, let's take a little look at the pros and cons of this plan.
Common Market 2.0 is a very soft Brexit, in which the UK formally leaves the EU but remains very closely aligned to it, through membership of the single market. The plan also calls for a customs arrangement between the UK and the EU that avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland.
The plan has advantages and disadvantages, depending on your perspective.
Under this plan, the UK would apply to join the European Free Trade Association, which would allow the UK to trade with the EU and other EFTA nations (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) on similar terms to now.
Via EFTA, the UK would also continue its membership of the European Economic Area, meaning it would retain access to the EU's single market.
Under EFTA rules, the UK can still -- in theory at least -- strike its own trade deals while more or less maintaining trading ties with the EU. It will also result in minimal disruption to its world-class services industry.
The UK would also leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in all areas other than those which affect the EEA. Crucially for some Brexiteers, the UK could also leave the EU's Common Agricultural Policy and Common Fisheries Policy. (Despite making up less than 0.05% of the UK's economy, the fishing industry has played a huge part in the Brexit debate.)
But as a member of the single market, the UK would have to abide by the four freedoms of movement: Goods, services, capital and people. That last one is a problem for Brexiteers, as it means the UK would not have full control over the number of people coming through its borders. That's also a huge issue for many in the Labour ranks.
The UK would also have to continue making huge contributions to the EU, something that Brexiteers promised would end.
And the unique customs arrangement envisioned by Common Market 2.0 is unprecedented among EFTA membership and contradictory to current EFTA rules.
So, there's no guarantee that it could be achieved, meaning the Irish border question is not necessarily answered. While it looks a very clever plan, it runs into many of the same problems as every other plan.
Lawmakers are debating the "Revoke Article 50" petition
While some MPs squabble over the order of today's proceedings in the Commons, others are heading to Westminster Hall to hold a debate on the record-breaking petition calling on Britain to cancel Brexit altogether.
The petition, which calls on the government to revoke Article 50 and cancel the departure process, has been signed more than 6 million times - an unprecedented rate that caused Parliament's petitions website to crash repeatedly.
MPs will also have the chance to debate two smaller petitions on Brexit. One, which calls for a second referendum, was signed by 160,000 people, and a second, which urges Parliament to "honour the referendum result," has 165,000 signatures.
Juncker called David Cameron a "great destroyer"
Former British prime minister David Cameron blocked senior EU figures from taking part in the 2016 referendum campaign, the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said.
"We were forbidden from being present in any way in the referendum campaign by Mr. Cameron, who is one of the great destroyers of modern times," Juncker said in a speech in Saarbrücken, Germany on Monday.
"Because he said the Commission is even less popular in the UK than it is in other EU member states. That's quite a task to be less popular in the UK than anywhere else," he added.
That meant the campaign was uninformed, Juncker suggested -- and it's coming back to bite Britain now.
"If we had been able to take part in this campaign, we could have asked — and also answered — many questions that are only being asked now," Juncker said.
"Nobody knows where we are at. We know what the British Parliament does not want – but we still do not know what it really wants," Juncker added.
"Today is yet another Brexit day – the fourth vote, if I have counted correctly," he said. In fact, even Juncker has lost count -- including the three votes on May's deal and two rounds of indicative votes, it's actually the fifth big day for the Commons.
Tonight's vote "extremely concerning for democracy," House leader says
Lawmakers are debating today's business motion, which, if passed, will allow the House of Commons to hold indicative votes tonight.
That's given Andrea Leadsom, the Leader of the House of Commons, another chance to set out the government's opposition to the indicative votes process. She told lawmakers:
She added: "The government will be listening carefully to Parliament today – but as I have explained, the approach to today’s business sets an extremely concerning precedent for our democracy," she added.
Leadsom confirmed that the government will be opposing the business motion – but there's no real danger of it failing to pass.
A Brexit plan finds common ground
Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee
The main opposition Labour Party might have just broken the Brexit deadlock. Shadow Cabinet sources have told CNN that they've been told the party will be "whipping in support of Common Market 2.0."
The plan would pave the way for a much softer Brexit than that preferred by many in Theresa May's Conservative Party, as it retains strong economic ties to the EU.
It also has a strong nod to history. The UK joined what was then the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1973 – and voted to remain a member in a 1975 referendum. The leader of the Conservative party, Margaret Thatcher, then in opposition, was an enthusiastic cheerleader for the bloc, which was much more of a free-trade area than a political union. At the time, it was widely known as the Common Market.
The Member of Parliament who has put forward Common Market 2.0, Nick Boles, happens to be a Conservative.
No doubt, the name of the plan was carefully chosen to appeal to Euroskeptic Conservatives, who A) have less of a problem with free trade than they do with loss of political sovereignty and B) a keen sense of political nostalgia.
Labour's support could yet be a problem. It's an open secret that any deal relying for success on Labour could split the Conservative Party. So while Common Market 2.0 might win the show tonight, it's seems unlikely to be adopted as government policy.
It's not just the Conservatives who are worried about cross-party unity: Labour sources are skeptical about doing anything that might ultimately help a Conservative plan pass. "Expect abstentions and votes against from Labour MPs," another shadow cabinet source told CNN.
The developments, which came around 3 p.m. local time, have caused ripples of excitement in Westminster. But one caveat: Labour's whipping operation could be generously described as fluid at the moment. As our shadow cabinet source put it: "You know this place and Brexit. Things are changing from hour to hour 😱."
Labour will support "common market" Brexit plan tonight
The opposition Labour Party will order its lawmakers to support the so-called Common Market 2.0 plan during tonight's indicative votes, a source with knowledge of the decision has confirmed to CNN.
That gives the plan, put forward by Conservative rebel Nick Boles, a greater chance of getting across the line, as the Scottish National Party earlier confirmed it would also support the motion.
Boles seems optimistic about the news. It "now has a real chance of winning the majority that has eluded May," he wrote on Twitter.
What this means: Labour encouraged its MPs to support the plan during last week's indicative votes, but whipping their lawmakers to back it is a step up.
It increases the likelihood of Parliament coalescing behind a soft Brexit – but it also means a significant number of Labour backbenchers in Leave-supporting seats could rebel.
The Common Market 2.0 motion calls for the UK's future relationship with the EU to be renegotiated so that the UK joins the European Free Trade Association, through which is retains its membership of the European Economic Area, or Single Market. The UK would also seek to negotiate a "comprehensive customs arrangement" with the EU.
Siemens exec: Brexit is turning the UK into a "laughing stock"
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasova
A top Siemens executive has warned that chaos over Brexit is wrecking the United Kingdom's reputation as a place to do business and turning it into a "laughing stock."
"Enough is enough. We are all running out of patience," Juergen Maier, the CEO of Siemens UK, told lawmakers in an open letter published Monday in Politico.
Maier said that continued uncertainty over Brexit has made it difficult to invest in the United Kingdom, where the global engineering giant employs 15,000 people and generates annual sales of roughly £5 billion ($6.6 billion).
The CEO said in the letter that he can "no longer defend" the actions of parliament to his board, "making it hard to win support for finely balanced investment decisions" that affect UK jobs and competitiveness.
"For May, the options are absolutely horrifying"
The customs union and second referendum motions are the two Brexit alternatives most likely to build support ahead of the second round of indicative voting in Westminster on Monday, says political commentator Robin Oakley, who adds the Common Market 2.0 option is also gaining momentum.
"For Theresa May, the options are absolutely horrifying almost whatever she does," Oakley says. "The most likely one to get support is the customs union. But 170 of her MPs have written a letter to her over the weekend … saying they would rather have no deal."
Watch Oakley explain more about the corner May could get backed into below.
Conservative lawmaker warns he could bring down Theresa May's government over Brexit
A Brexiteer Conservative MP has suggested he might not support Prime Minister Theresa May in the event that the opposition Labour Party called a vote of confidence in her government. Steve Baker, a member of the European Research Group, a prominent figure in the pro-Brexit European Research Group bloc in May's Conservative party, said he might resign in order to vote against her.
Here's what he told BBC Politics Live program:
We are approaching the point where the stakes are now so very high, and so transcend party politics and what this country is about, and the fundamental British value that political power rests on consent, that I think these things are coming onto the table.
Why that's important: Theresa May has a razor-thin majority in Parliament, and even that depends on the 10 MPs of the Democratic Unionist Party. Every vote counts. If she lost even one or two members of her own party in a confidence vote, the government really could fall.