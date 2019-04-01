What happens next with Brexit?

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Lawmakers have rejected all four Brexit alternatives for a second time, days after rejecting Theresa May's deal for a third time.

So what now? Here are the next key Brexit dates:

Tuesday April 2: Theresa May will hold a five-hour Cabinet meeting tomorrow to try to find a way forward. The prime minister will likely attempt to find a way for her Withdrawal Agreement to return to the Commons for a fourth time, though it's also possible some hardline rebels will call on May to step down -- and the prospect of a general election could be raised.

Wednesday April 3: Parliament will again take control of the Commons order paper, looking to hold a third round of indicative votes.

Thursday April 4: Stephen Barclay, the Brexit Secretary, said that the Commons could still pass May's Withdrawal Agreement "this week" - and Thursday could be the most likely date to do so.

Wednesday April 10: An emergency summit of the European Council is set for next Wednesday to consider any request from Britain for another extension to Brexit.

Friday April 12: If no extension is agreed and no deal is passed, Britain is still set to crash out of the EU in 11 days.