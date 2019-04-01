Theresa May faces Brexit deadlockBy Rob Picheta and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
What happens next with Brexit?
Lawmakers have rejected all four Brexit alternatives for a second time, days after rejecting Theresa May's deal for a third time.
So what now? Here are the next key Brexit dates:
Tuesday April 2: Theresa May will hold a five-hour Cabinet meeting tomorrow to try to find a way forward. The prime minister will likely attempt to find a way for her Withdrawal Agreement to return to the Commons for a fourth time, though it's also possible some hardline rebels will call on May to step down -- and the prospect of a general election could be raised.
Wednesday April 3: Parliament will again take control of the Commons order paper, looking to hold a third round of indicative votes.
Thursday April 4: Stephen Barclay, the Brexit Secretary, said that the Commons could still pass May's Withdrawal Agreement "this week" - and Thursday could be the most likely date to do so.
Wednesday April 10: An emergency summit of the European Council is set for next Wednesday to consider any request from Britain for another extension to Brexit.
Friday April 12: If no extension is agreed and no deal is passed, Britain is still set to crash out of the EU in 11 days.
Nick Boles to sit as independent MP
Nick Boles has confirmed his dramatic resignation from the Conservative Party, after his Common Market 2.0 plan was defeated.
He said he will sit as an "Independent Progressive Conservative."
Labour MPs defy party whip on Common Market 2.0
Kenneth Clarke's customs union proposal had the backing of 37 Conservative MPs and 230 Labour MPs, along with five independents and a Liberal Democrat MP.
The Common Market 2.0 plan for a softer Brexit received support from 33 Conservatives and 185 Labour lawmakers, despite Labour whipping for the plan.
Meanwhile, 15 Conservatives backed a second, confirmatory referendum along with 203 Labour MPs.
The DUP voted against all four alternative options
Northern Ireland's 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs voted against all of the four alternative Brexit options.
Sammy Wilson had said during the debate that the party could not support any of the options, but there had been some suggestion the group might abstain.
Is May's Brexit deal the most popular option?
From CNN's Richard Greene in London
None of the four Brexit options that MPs in the House of Commons voted on Monday received more votes than Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement did on Friday. The Withdrawal Agreement got 286 votes, being defeated 286-344.
On Monday, the second referendum motion received the most support, with 280 votes.
But there were also fewer votes cast on all of the alternative Brexit options, with several abstentions. A plan for a customs union came within three votes of a majority.
Nick Boles quits the Conservative Party
Nick Boles, the Conservative MP who supported the so-called Common Market 2.0 plan for a softer Brexit on Monday night, announced his resignation from the Conservative Party in the House of Commons immediately after the results were announced.
Boles said he had failed because his party had been unable to compromise, adding he could "no longer sit for this party."
There were audible sounds of disappointment from the Conservative benches as he made the announcement, with one voice calling, “Oh, Nick, don’t go.”
But Boles received a rare round of applause as he walked out of the Commons chamber after his short speech.
All four indicative votes failed
Here are the results of Monday's votes:
Motion C, Customs Union -- Lost by 276 votes to 273
Motion D, Common Market 2.0 -- Lost by 282 votes to 261
Motion E, Confirmatory public vote -- Lost by 292 votes to 280
Motion G, Parliamentary Supremacy -- Lost by 292 votes to 191
Corbyn calls for third round of votes on Wednesday
Jeremy Corbyn, the opposition Labour party leader, has called for a third round of indicative votes on Wednesday to finally break the Brexit deadlock, admitting he is "disappointed" that all four options failed on Monday night.
"The margin for defeat for one of the options tonight was very narrow indeed," he said. "If it's good enough for the Prime Minister to have three chances for her deal," MPs should be able to return for another round of votes on Wednesday, he said.
BREAKING: Brexit remains deadlocked as UK Parliament rejects alternative plans
UK lawmakers yet again fail to agree an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, prolonging the political deadlock