Pro-Brexit supporters at Parliament Square on Friday. Pro-Brexit supporters at Parliament Square on Friday. Getty Images

This was meant to be the UK's first full week outside the European Union.

But after nearly three years of infighting, division and political paralysis, the deadlock over Brexit rumbles on.

This week is another crucial one in the process. With rumors of a looming general election, the prospect of yet another meaningful vote, and a series of indicative ballots in the House of Commons, things might be a lot clearer in a few days' time. Then again -- they might not.

Lawmakers will get the first opportunity to negotiate a way out of Britain's deepening political crisis. Today they'll hold a second round of indicative votes, hoping to coalesce behind a Brexit plan that could rival Theresa May's and force the PM into a compromise.

Options that MPs could vote on will likely include a Customs Union plan and a second referendum -- and while the ballots are not legally binding, a united show of support would be difficult for Downing Street to ignore.

Another round of indicative votes could take place on Wednesday, but reports suggest that Theresa May is also planning to find time this week for yet another so-called meaningful vote on her Withdrawal Agreement. That divorce deal has already failed in the Commons three times, by majorities of 230, 149 and 58.

And in case that wasn't enough Westminster drama for one week, rumors also abound that May could call a snap general election to break the deadlock. The last time she tried that, in 2017, it backfired spectacularly -- with May losing her majority in Parliament.