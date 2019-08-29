CNN

Johnson's power move predictably dominates front pages on Thursday -- and, depending on which you read, it's either an unconstitutional outrage or a bold step to uphold the will of the people.

The Brexit-backing Daily Express says "The Die is Cast." The Daily Telegraph, for which Johnson used to write, takes a similar stance -- saying the PM must "give effect to the will of the nation."

But the left-leaning Daily Mirror says Johnson has been branded a "tinpot dictator" and warns of the effect of a no-deal Brexit on the NHS. The Guardian leads on the "outrage" that met the decision, while The Independent labels the move "The Johnson coup."

The Times says Johnson "goes for broke" with the move, while the Daily Mail says he's taken his "gloves off."

There's also a decent array of punnery on the tabloids -- the Mirror, Metro and City AM all went with the obvious choice ("Prorogue," "Prorogue state" and "Going Prorogue," respectively) but The Sun pushed the boat out with "Hey Big Suspender."