Boris Johnson nods towards May's resignation

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

When there's speculation over a British prime minister's position, it seems ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson is never too far away.

The Conservative pro-Brexit MP has been linked with the role on numerous occasions, and an opinion piece he's written for today's Daily Telegraph newspaper suggests he may be throwing his hat into the ring once more.

"We have blinked. We have baulked. We have bottled it completely," Johnson writes in a front-page piece for the newspaper. "We are not leaving this Friday because the government has chickened out."

Johnson, who quit as foreign secretary last year, has been a longstanding critic of Theresa May's deal. But he suggests it could pass if she sets out how the next phase of negotiations "will be different from the first," a point some are taking as a none-too-subtle call for May to stand aside.

"Extend the implementation period to the end of 2021 if necessary; use it to negotiate a free trade deal; pay the fee; but come out of the EU now – without the backstop. It is time for the PM to channel the spirit of Moses in Exodus, and say to Pharaoh in Brussels – LET MY PEOPLE GO," Johnson concludes.

Such a plan has been explicitly ruled out by the EU. Both May and EU leaders have said it is unfeasible to remove the backstop -- an insurance policy designed to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland -- from the deal, and the UK will not have an implementation period if it leaves without an agreement.

Meanwhile, Johnson's column has been poorly received by some MPs, including Labour's Jess Phillips, who says it made her "feel sick."