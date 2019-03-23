Thousands set to protest against Brexit as political crisis deepens

May made an uncompromising statement Wednesday at Downing Street May made an uncompromising statement Wednesday at Downing Street Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images Getty Images

In a letter to MPs Friday, Theresa May said that a third meaningful vote on her Brexit deal may not happen.

“If it appears that there is not sufficient support to bring the deal back next week, or the rouse rejects it again, we can ask for another extension before 12 April, but that will involve holding European Parliament elections,” May wrote.

May will now have to persuade UK lawmakers to back her deal in Parliament, where she faces an uphill battle -- particularly after alienating many when she blamed them for the Brexit chaos, in an uncompromising statement in Downing Street on Wednesday.

The speech received heavy criticism and May later struck a note of contrition, conceding that she had been frustrated. She held out an olive branch to politicians whom she will need to persuade to back her deal.

"I know that MPs are frustrated too. They have difficult jobs to do. I hope we can all agree, we are now at the moment of decision," she said during a speech in Brussels on Thursday.