What does Friday's vote mean?

The city of Hull may be a gateway to Europe, with cargo routes to the Netherlands and Belgium. But that didn’t stop it voting to leave the EU by 68%.

Reflecting on the results of last night’s Parliamentary ballot of Brexit options, most people we meet here feel frustrated. And while the motion for a second referendum on any final Brexit deal may have been most popular in Westminster, it’s not popular here.

Jamie Galbraith, a local bricklayer, voted to Leave. He speaks to me alongside his colleagues: one didn’t vote in the referendum and is undecided; the other voted to Remain.

“What I think we agree on is politicians messed this up and they aren’t doing what the people asked them to do," he tells CNN. “The people already voted. I think we should stick by that, otherwise it undermines the whole process. We could do this forever, just keep voting and voting.”

Even those who bucked the trend in Hull and voted Remain generally seem to think any kind of second referendum wouldn't work. Sue Rollinson, a 62 year old retired nurse, says she can’t see what good would come of another vote.

“It will be a complete waste of time, if people can’t make up their minds now, what would be the point?” she tells CNN while pushing her grandson in a pram. “If they had asked for a second referendum a year ago, maybe, but now I think it is too late and people are sick and tired of talking and listening, there’s been no action.”

As for the Prime Minister’s decision to step aside if she gets her Brexit deal through, it’s hard to find many locals who think that’s a good idea.

Laborer Norman Morrison is one of few to say that stronger leadership is needed - but adds that he can’t think of any alternatives.

“I just can’t see any,” he says. “Definitely not that Boris Johnson. I couldn’t vote for him, he’s a lunatic.”

The general consensus in Hull is that May should stick it out and see the job through - and that means leaving the EU, one way or another.