Over 5.8M have petitioned to revoke Article 50. This is the UK government's response

Brexit options debated after Theresa May faces MPs
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio
The UK Parliament will debate a petition to revoke Article 50 on April 1, but has ruled out revoking the legal process for Britain to leave the European Union.
In the last week, a petition to remain in the bloc has received more than 5.8 million signatures. But in a statement responding to the plea, the Department for Exiting the European Union said it acknowledges the "considerable number of people who have signed this petition" but it will “honour the result of the 2016 referendum and work with Parliament to deliver a deal that ensures we leave the European Union.”
The statement posted on the official parliamentary petition website, added:
“Close to three quarters of the electorate took part in the 2016 referendum, trusting that the result would be respected. This Government wrote to every household prior to the referendum, promising that the outcome of the referendum would be implemented. 17.4 million people then voted to leave the European Union, providing the biggest democratic mandate for any course of action ever directed at UK Government.”
It's getting feisty in Brussels
From CNN's James Frater in Brussels, Belgium
The European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt isn't pulling any punches on Wednesday.
"The problem of humiliation and punishment is because of the mess in the Tory party. There is the humiliation of the British people," he said.
Nigel Farage, leader of the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy Group, also took the opportunity to call on the bloc to reject any further Brexit extensions beyond April 12.
"Get Britain out. And, then we can all just get on with the rest our lives," Farage, who was also present in the European Parliament, said.
Shortly after, Verhofstadt trolled the prominent Brexiteer on Twitter, referring to a pro-Brexit march orchestrated by Farage that is currently making its way from Sunderland to London.
Let's go through the motions, shall we?
From CNN's Luke McGee
Wednesday in Westminster will be the first time in over a century that the UK government has lost control of Parliament's agenda. It is shaping up to be a crucial moment in what has already been a series of rollercoaster weeks in the Brexit process and could well be the final blow to May's premiership.
In total, 16 motions have been tabled by MPs. Commons Speaker John Bercow will decided which of these will be chosen for debate around 3:00 p.m. (11:00 a.m.).
These are the main alternatives being floated:
Norway-plus: Also dubbed Common Market 2.0, it's essentially a very soft Brexit -- meaning the UK officially leaves the EU but remains closely aligned to it. The "plus" part of this plan would be a customs arrangement between the UK and the EU that avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland.
Customs union: There are at least three motions arguing that the UK should negotiate a permanent customs union -- essentially a free-trade agreement between a number of countries who agree to share common external tariffs -- with the EU. It's an option favored by the main opposition Labour but the party has offered little explicit detail on what it would entail.
No deal: Brexit may not mean Brexit, but no deal really does mean no deal. The UK would leave the EU on April 12 and become a third-party nation. It would trade with the world on terms set by the World Trade Organization and would fall out of all EU institutions. This would affect everything from medical supplies to air travel.
Canada-style free trade agreement: Canada and the EU endured years-long excruciating negotiations before they got to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). CETA eliminates 98% of tariffs between Europe and Canada on certain goods and offers access to much of the EU services market. The agreement is essentially a looser trading arrangement that removes many barriers between Europe and Canada. However, because Canada is not a member of the Customs Union or Single Market, customs checks still exist. It's worth noting that this option wouldn't satisfy the Irish border question
Revoke Article 50: A does-what-it-says-on-the-tin alternative, this option calls for a second public vote on leaving the EU and possibly scrapping the Brexit process altogether.
A stark warning for May
Oliver Letwin, the veteran Conservative parliamentarian who proposed Wednesday's Parliamentary's agenda, has warned that if the British Prime Minister ignores the day's outcome, MPs might be forced to act.
"If on Monday one or more propositions get a majority backing in the House of Commons, then we will have to work with the Government to implement them," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today program, Britain's Press Association reported.
"The way I would hope it would happen under those circumstances is that we would have sensible, workmanlike discussions across the House of Commons and the government would move forward in an orderly fashion," Letwin continued.
Letwin is the Conservative MP for West Dorset, and voted Remain in the 2016 referendum. Known as something of a political fixer, he was an aide to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and a government minister under David Cameron.
What to watch for on Wednesday
With such a busy day ahead, here's a handy breakdown of the big moments you won't want to miss:
Noon (8 a.m. ET) -- Prime Minister's Questions
2:00 p.m. (10 a.m. ET) -- The business of the House of Commons is handed over to lawmakers, and debate on how tonight's votes will work begins.
3:00 p.m. (11 a.m. ET) -- Commons speaker John Bercow announces which alternative Brexit options have been selected. UK lawmakers to start debate.
5:00 p.m. (1 p.m. ET) -- Separate to all the action in Parliament, May will meet the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers to try to sell them her deal once again. Speculation has been intensifying that the PM could put forward a timetable for her departure in a bid to secure support.
7:00 p.m. (3 p.m. ET) -- The indicative votes on Brexit options will get underway in the House of Commons.
7:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) -- Voting ends and tallying begins.
9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. (5:30 - 6 p.m. ET) -- Results of indicative votes are expected to be revealed.
Tusk warns against betraying Remainers
From CNN's James Frater in Brussels, Belgium
President of the European Council Donald Tusk has described April 12 as the new cliff edge date for Brexit.
“Before that day, the UK still has a choice of a deal, no deal, a long extension, or revoking article 50," Tusk said while addressing members of the European Parliament on Wednesday morning.
Tusk also spoke up passionately for the Britons who want to remain and have expressed so in recent days:
“Before the European Council I said that we should be open to a long extension if the UK wishes to rethink its Brexit strategy, which would of course mean the UKs participation in the European Parliament Elections. And then there were voices saying this would be harmful or inconvenient to some of you. Let me be clear, such thinking is unacceptable. You cannot betray the 6 million people who signed the petition to revoke article 50, the 1 million people who marched for a people’s vote or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union."
Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party, told parliament: “We wish all our friends in the House of Commons good luck, so hopefully they can manage it in a better way than the government did in the last month.”
Last week, Brussels approved a two-pronged delay to Brexit. The EU set a new deadline of April 12 for Britain to indicate a way forward, request a longer extension or crash out of the bloc. If May can finally secure parliamentary approval for her deal, the extension deadline would be May 22. Westminster is yet to formally approve the EU's extension -- it's one of the votes that will take place later on Wednesday.
Will PM have to fall on sword to get her deal approved?
One option that lawmakers won't be voting on is the one they've already rejected twice -- the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement, which she brokered with the European Union over the last two years.
But she's not giving up her divorce deal just yet...
Later Wednesday, she is due to meet with the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers amid speculation that she could offer to resign in exchange for her party's support to get her deal over the line in a third so-called meaningful vote.
May has so far refused to give a date when she'll leave Downing Street, but some prominent Brexit supporters have said using her position as a bargaining chip may be enough to sway the support over to her side.
Brexit deadlock: UK lawmakers take back control
It’s a big day for Brexit. For the first time in living memory, UK lawmakers have taken control of the parliamentary timetable and will vote on a range of Brexit alternatives -- including some the Prime Minister has already taken off the table -- to see if one can command a majority.
Options on the ballot include:
- A no-deal Brexit (which would see Britain crash out of the EU on April 12).
- A second referendum to put Brexit to the people once again.
- A Canada-style free trade deal that doesn't include a customs union or access to the single market.
- A Norway-plus deal meaning a softer Brexit with customs arrangement to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.