Over 5.8M have petitioned to revoke Article 50. This is the UK government's response

Wednesday in Westminster will be the first time in over a century that the UK government has lost control of Parliament's agenda. It is shaping up to be a crucial moment in what has already been a series of rollercoaster weeks in the Brexit process and could well be the final blow to May's premiership.

In total, 16 motions have been tabled by MPs. Commons Speaker John Bercow will decided which of these will be chosen for debate around 3:00 p.m. (11:00 a.m.).

These are the main alternatives being floated:

Norway-plus: Also dubbed Common Market 2.0, it's essentially a very soft Brexit -- meaning the UK officially leaves the EU but remains closely aligned to it. The "plus" part of this plan would be a customs arrangement between the UK and the EU that avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Customs union: There are at least three motions arguing that the UK should negotiate a permanent customs union -- essentially a free-trade agreement between a number of countries who agree to share common external tariffs -- with the EU. It's an option favored by the main opposition Labour but the party has offered little explicit detail on what it would entail.

No deal: Brexit may not mean Brexit, but no deal really does mean no deal. The UK would leave the EU on April 12 and become a third-party nation. It would trade with the world on terms set by the World Trade Organization and would fall out of all EU institutions. This would affect everything from medical supplies to air travel.

Canada-style free trade agreement: Canada and the EU endured years-long excruciating negotiations before they got to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). CETA eliminates 98% of tariffs between Europe and Canada on certain goods and offers access to much of the EU services market. The agreement is essentially a looser trading arrangement that removes many barriers between Europe and Canada. However, because Canada is not a member of the Customs Union or Single Market, customs checks still exist. It's worth noting that this option wouldn't satisfy the Irish border question

Revoke Article 50: A does-what-it-says-on-the-tin alternative, this option calls for a second public vote on leaving the EU and possibly scrapping the Brexit process altogether.