British MPs fail to agree alternative Brexit plan -- live updatesBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Bianca Britton, CNN
MPs tweet their frustration: "What a farce"
Lawmakers are tweeting their frustrations over tonight's results.
"What a farce as Parliament votes against all eight options. This is exactly what I thought would happen and why I voted against Parliament taking charge of the process or indicative votes," Independent MP Ian Austin wrote.
Turmoil in parliament as MPs argue over whether to hold a second day of votes
Oliver Letwin, the architect tonight's indicative votes, told the House of Commons that it was "a great disappointment" that there was no majority for any of the eight alternative Brexit options.
However, the MP told fellow lawmakers that he wanted to go ahead and spend Monday holding further debates and votes in parliament. But he was bombarded with shouts of "no," as MPs suggested a second day of indicative votes would be a waste of time after tonight's results.
"If on Monday the House is able to reach a majority view, I think that would be in the interests of our constituents, but I personally continue to harbor the hope that [MPs] will see fit to vote in favor of a Government motion between now and close of play on Friday. Which would obviate the necessity for a further set of votes on Monday," Letwin told Parliament.
While, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said tonight's results prove that lawmakers should back Prime Minister Theresa May's deal as it was "in the national interest."
"The results of the process this House has gone through today strengthens our view that the deal the Government has negotiated is the best option," Barclay told Parliament.
Earlier this week, British lawmakers voted to take control of the House of Commons agenda in an unprecedented move to test support for alternatives to Theresa May's deadlocked Brexit plan.
What just happened?
After spending hours seeking an alternative way out of the current Brexit deadlock, MPs rejected all eight of the proposed alternative routes.
The non-binding vote calling for a second referendum received the most support from parliamentarians, while a permanent customs union came closest to passing.
Here's the list of alternative options in the order of popularity:
Motion (M) Confirmatory public vote
For: 268 (Against: 295)
Motion (J) Customs Union
For: 264 (Against: 272)
Motion (K) Labour’s alternative plan
For: 237 (Against: 307)
Motion (D): Common market 2.0
For: 188 (Against: 283)
Motion (L) Revocation to avoid no deal
For: 184 (Against: 293)
Motion (B): No deal
For: 160 (Against: 400)
Motion (O) Contingent preferential arrangements
For: 139 (Against: 422)
Motion (H) EFTA and EEA
For: 65 (Against: 377)
Results of Brexit indicative votes
Motion (B): No deal
Proposes leaving the European Union without a deal on April 12.
Rejected: 160-400
Motion (D): Common market 2.0
Proposes UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the European Economic Area.
Rejected: 188-283
Motion (H) EFTA and EEA
Similar to the Common Market 2.0 approach, but rules out any customs union with the EU.
Rejected: 65-377
Motion (J) Customs Union
Proposes negotiating a "permanent and comprehensive Uk-wide customs union with the EU" in any Brexit deal.
Rejected: 264-272
Motion (K) Labour’s alternative plan
Calls on the UK to be closely aligned with the EU on matters such as the Single Market. Supports a permanent customs union in which the UK has "an appropriate say on any new trade deal terms."
Rejected: 237-307
Motion (L) Revocation to avoid no deal
Proposes if no Withdrawal Agreement is agreed to when the government is two days away from exiting the EU, the government has to have a no-deal Brexit vote. It states if MPs vote against a no deal the Prime Minister has to revoke Article 50 -- the legal process by which Brexit is happening.
Rejected: 184-293
Motion (M) Confirmatory public vote
Proposes that the UK cannot ratify any Brexit deal "unless and until they have been approved by the people of the UK in a confirmatory public ballot."
Rejected: 268-295
Motion (O) Contingent preferential arrangements
Calls for the government to seek preferential trade agreements with the EU if it can't agree a Withdrawal Agreement with the bloc.
Rejected: 139-422
BREAKING: No clear majority for any alternative Brexit option
British MPs have failed to give an outright majority to any of the eight alternative Brexit options considered in the House of Commons.
HAPPENING NOW: Brexit indicative vote results
John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, is announcing the results of the indicative votes after MPs were given eight different Brexit options to vote on earlier this evening.
Theresa May's announcement gets barely an eye roll in town that backed Brexit
From CNN's Anna Stewart in Boston, Lincolnshire
If you expected jubilation from Leave voters following Prime Minister Theresa May's indication that she'll step down once her Brexit deal has been passed, you’ll be disappointed.
Here in Boston, Lincolnshire, where three-quarters of people voted to leave the EU, the news was met with barely an eye roll.
Ian Epton, a 48-year-old Paramedic, said he doesn’t think it will make any difference whatsoever, he’d rather she just concentrated on getting the job done.
“She should remain and we should go for a no deal option, not her deal”, he told me.
That’s not to say that Leave voters here don’t feel sorry for Theresa May.
Paul Wait, a 56-year-old slaughterman said he doesn’t like how the Prime Minister has been treated, particularly by the rebellious Brexiteers within the Conservative party.
However, he would rather she stayed on as prime minister, but deliver on the hard Brexit he wanted, rather than the current deal she is pushing.
“She ain’t done the job what we voted for,” he said.
Anger runs high with politicians in Leave areas like this one, and it isn’t just directed at the Prime Minister.
Julia Howson, a retired teacher aged 65, said, with a sigh, “We are in such a mess and whether she has put us there, or this situation has, I just don’t know."
“Hindsight is a wonderful thing, when it happens, but for the moment I don’t have a clue,” she added.
How history judges these Brexit years remains to be seen. But Leave areas like Boston are judging them harshly.
All day locals have told me, with great frustration, that the various indicative votes being voted on this evening by lawmakers are a betrayal of democracy.
Options like a second referendum, or staying in a customs union, or a Single Market arrangement don’t deliver the Brexit that they voted for.
Ballots are still being counted, Speaker says
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has told parliament that tellers have not yet finished counting all the votes on the alternative Brexit options.
Bercow has suspended the House until the results are available.
It's unclear when exactly the results will be announced.
BREAKING: House of Commons approves Brexit date change
Lawmakers in the House of Commons have backed the statutory instrument that formally changes the date of Brexit in UK law.
While the UK's departure from the EU had already changed in international law, British MPs needed to approve it as well in order to change UK law.
The extension means Britain will not crash out of the EU on Friday and will have until either April 12 or May 22, depending on whether parliament passes Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement.