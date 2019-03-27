MPs tweet their frustration: "What a farce"

If you expected jubilation from Leave voters following Prime Minister Theresa May's indication that she'll step down once her Brexit deal has been passed, you’ll be disappointed.

Here in Boston, Lincolnshire, where three-quarters of people voted to leave the EU, the news was met with barely an eye roll.

Ian Epton, a 48-year-old Paramedic, said he doesn’t think it will make any difference whatsoever, he’d rather she just concentrated on getting the job done.

“She should remain and we should go for a no deal option, not her deal”, he told me.

48-year-old Ian Epton says he'd rather Theresa May concentrated on "getting the job done." CNN

That’s not to say that Leave voters here don’t feel sorry for Theresa May.

Paul Wait, a 56-year-old slaughterman said he doesn’t like how the Prime Minister has been treated, particularly by the rebellious Brexiteers within the Conservative party.

However, he would rather she stayed on as prime minister, but deliver on the hard Brexit he wanted, rather than the current deal she is pushing.

“She ain’t done the job what we voted for,” he said.

56-year-old Paul Wait would rather Theresa May stays on as Prime Minister. CNN

Anger runs high with politicians in Leave areas like this one, and it isn’t just directed at the Prime Minister.

Julia Howson, a retired teacher aged 65, said, with a sigh, “We are in such a mess and whether she has put us there, or this situation has, I just don’t know."

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing, when it happens, but for the moment I don’t have a clue,” she added.

65-year-old Julia Howson says she wasn't sure if the Brexit "mess" was created by Theresa May, or simply the situation of leaving the EU. CNN

How history judges these Brexit years remains to be seen. But Leave areas like Boston are judging them harshly.

All day locals have told me, with great frustration, that the various indicative votes being voted on this evening by lawmakers are a betrayal of democracy.

Options like a second referendum, or staying in a customs union, or a Single Market arrangement don’t deliver the Brexit that they voted for.