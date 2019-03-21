Theresa May to plead for Brexit delay at EU summit

As it currently stands, Britain is due to leave the EU in just eight days. Here's the summary of some key dates until then.

Thursday, March 21: May heads to Brussels for a two-day summit with European leaders, where she will make her case for them to grant an extension to the Brexit process until June 30.

Saturday, March 23: The Prime Minister will return to Westminster to persuade MPs to back her deal. She needs to persuade 75 to flip in order for it to pass.

Monday, March 25: The government must table an amendable motion in the House of Commons in response to its second meaningful vote loss last week. MPs will then have the opportunity to press for votes on alternative Brexit options.

May is also expected to call a third meaningful vote on her Brexit deal next week.

Thursday, March 28: An 11th-hour emergency EU summit could take place on Thursday if May's deal is defeated for a third time and no other agreement has been reached.

Friday, March 29: Britain is still set to leave the European Union at 11 p.m. local time. If May cannot secure an extension, or a deal, it means that the country will crash out of the bloc, an event that could have catastrophic economic consequences.