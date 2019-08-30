Boris Johnson faces Brexit legal challenge as he steps up talks with EU
Former PM John Major wants to join legal fight
Former prime minister John Major wants to join prominent anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller's legal action against the suspension of Parliament, British media reports.
"I intend to seek the Court's permission to intervene in the claim already initiated by Gina Miller," Major wrote in a statement that Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn tweeted Friday.
He will be represented by former Conservative Party politician Edward Garnier, and Tom Cleaver.
Miller, who orchestrated the successful campaign to ensure a parliamentary vote on any Brexit deal, told the BBC that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "hijacking the Queen's prerogative power."
Get a deal or delay Brexit, says rebel Tory
There will be time next week to stop a no-deal Brexit, although getting the needed majorities in the House of Commons "is another matter," said Conservative Party lawmaker Oliver Letwin, a leading opponent to no-deal.
Letwin is working with MPs in several parties to avoid the suspension, or prorogation, of Parliament, saying it "isn’t a proper proceeding," adding that a number of his colleagues feel a disorderly no-deal exit would be a "very bad idea."
He told BBC Radio 4 on Friday that MPs would "take action this coming week so that if the PM hasn’t got a deal in place, then he needs to seek an extension."
The Conservative MP for West Dorset, who voted Remain in the 2016 referendum, said he had been in talks with House of Commons Speaker John Bercow about the parliamentary procedures that would apply.
He said an extension was inevitable either way, given that any deal with the EU would require an implementation period.
Letwin said he supported Johnson's bid to get a deal, adding he would not do anything that would "compromise" his ability to get one.
The veteran parliamentarian is known as something of a political fixer. He was an aide to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and a government minister under David Cameron.
What Friday's newspapers are saying
The UK front pages are, predictably, dominated by the ongoing fight in Westminster over Parliament's suspension.
Brexit-backing paper the Sun says "All Systems Gojo" -- a reference to the PM's tabloid nickname "Bojo" -- reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is upping the "tempo" in Brexit talks with Brussels.
Meanwhile the Times and Independent papers report on the fightback against Johnson's maneuver.
The Times details how Conservative Party rebels reportedly have a number of moves up their sleeves to block a no deal, including a plan for both houses of Parliament to work throughout the weekend of September 7-8.
The lawmakers are also looking into passing legislation that would force Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension in just three days.
The right-wing Daily Telegraph accuses opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn of backing a plan -- by campaign group Momentum -- to block roads and bridges in 10 major cities.
"Step up the tempo" of Brussels talks, says Prime Minister
It's time to "step up the tempo" of talks with the EU, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after his chief Brexit negotiator David Frost met EU officials.
The PM said both sides have agreed to meet twice a week during September "with the possibility of additional technical meetings, to discuss a way forward on securing a new deal," the UK's Press Association reported.
"While I have been encouraged with my discussions with EU leaders over recent weeks that there is a willingness to talk about alternatives to the anti-democratic backstop, it is now time for both sides to step up the tempo," Johnson said.
"The increase in meetings and discussions is necessary if we are to have a chance of agreeing a deal for when we leave on October 31, no ifs no buts."
His statement may not be enough to cool the frayed nerves of politicians, who are worried that Johnson's planned suspension of Parliament will hasten a no-deal Brexit.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday he was not ready to let go of the Northern Ireland backstop.
Courts to rule on Brexit legal challenges
A Scottish judge is due to decide on Friday whether to issue an interim order halting the suspension of Parliament by Boris Johnson.
A cross-party group of 70 lawmakers backed the action at Scotland's highest civil court that would stop the PM "proroguing" Parliament until a final decision has been made in the case.
A court in Northern Ireland is also expected to hear from lawyers for campaigners opposed to a no-deal Brexit. A separate attempt to do the same at the High Court in London is also under way.
Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller issued an urgent application to the High Court for a judicial review that would seek to revoke the government’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks followed by a Queen’s Speech on October 14.
Miller launched a fundraising campaign to support the legal team launching the review. In just a few hours, the campaign had already raised £41,000 ($50,000) out of a target of £150,000 ($183,000).
“Whilst prorogation is an acceptable UK constitutional practice, no Prime Minister in modern history has attempted to use it in such a brazen manner,” she wrote on the fundraising page.
“These actions are more akin to dictatorship than democracy and as such their legality must be tested in the courts,” she said.
What's happening today
Good morning from London.
The UK rolls into its third day of Brexit chaos after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Queen on Wednesday to suspend Parliament for five weeks to allow for a new session to start in mid-October.
The news triggered a chain reaction of outrage, street protests and resignations of politicians, complaining that the Prime Minister is attempting to block lawmakers from legislating against a no-deal Brexit.
But Johnson said MPs will have "ample" time to debate the issue.
Amid the fury, Johnson reportedly said he would hasten talks with Brussels for a Brexit deal and the first of three legal challenges against the suspension of Parliament will be heard in Scotland Friday.