Boris Johnson pushes for Brexit deal ahead of EU summit

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says hopes of a deal are slightly higher. ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images

As negotiations over Brexit continue ahead of a crucial EU summit in Brussels Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday morning that “there is a glimmer of hope from what I heard from the negotiators.”

Speaking on Europe 1 radio, Le Maire added “our price cannot be something that jeopardizes the single market. That’s a red line.”

Meanwhile, France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin also told TV LCI that "a Brexit agreement is possible" after there were "discussions all night."

“If a no-deal Brexit happens, it will be an event but there will still be a future relationship,” de Montchalin added.