Theresa May offers MPs chance to delay Brexit: Live updates

Theresa May offers MPs chance to delay Brexit: Live updatesBy Luke McGee and Eliza Mackintosh
"Shameful": Lawmaker who defected from May's Conservative Party weighs in on PM's statement
Anna Soubry, one of three lawmakers who quit May's Conservative Party last week, said that the Prime Minister had once again deferred any decision-making in order to keep her party together.
"This is a shameful moment, nothing has changed apart from the fact that some of us who used to sit over there now sit over here," Soubry said, adding that May's statement was another "kicking of the can" down the road instead of putting the country first.
What May said about extending the Article 50 divorce process
This is what Theresa May said in her statement to the House of Commons about allowing MPs to vote on extending Article 50.
As I committed to the House, the Government will today table an amendable motion for debate tomorrow.
I know Members across the House are genuinely worried that time is running out, that if the Government doesn’t come back with a further meaningful vote or it loses that vote, Parliament won’t have time to make its voice heard on the next steps. I know too that members across the House are deeply concerned by the effect of the current uncertainty on businesses.
So today I want to reassure the House by making three further commitments.
First, we will hold a second Meaningful Vote by Tuesday 12 March at the latest.
Second, if the Government has not won a Meaningful Vote by Tuesday 12 March then it will – in addition to its obligations to table a neutral, amendable motion under section 13 of the EU Withdrawal Act – table a motion to be voted on by Wednesday 13 March at the latest, asking this House if it supports leaving the EU without a Withdrawal Agreement and a framework for a future relationship on 29 March.
So the United Kingdom will only leave without a deal on 29 March if there is explicit consent in this House for that outcome.
Third, if the House, having rejected leaving with the deal negotiated with the EU, then rejects leaving on 29 March without a withdrawal agreement and future framework, the Government will, on 14 March, bring forward a motion on whether Parliament wants to seek a short limited extension to Article 50 – and if the House votes for an extension, seek to agree that extension approved by the House with the EU, and bring forward the necessary legislation to change the exit date commensurate with that extension.
These commitments all fit the timescale set out in the Private Members Bill in the name of the Rt Hon Member for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.
They are commitments I am making as Prime Minister and I will stick by them, as I have previous commitments to make statements and table amendable motions by specific dates.
Let me be clear, I do not want to see Article 50 extended. Our absolute focus should be on working to get a deal and leaving on 29 March.
An extension beyond the end of June would mean the UK taking part in the European Parliament elections. What kind of message would that send to the more than 17 million people who voted to leave the EU nearly three years ago now? And the House should be clear that a short extension – not beyond the end of June – would almost certainly have to be a one-off. If we had not taken part in the European Parliament elections, it would be extremely difficult to extend again, so it would create a much sharper cliff edge in a few months’ time.
Analysis: This is a big deal
By Luke McGee in London
In a few short words, Theresa May lobbed a grenade into the Brexit debate. Her promise to put the options of no deal and delaying Brexit to the House of Commons sets the stage for the biggest showdown in the UK's politics in years.
In simple terms, May, who has for months been trying to find a way to get her hard-fought deal with the EU ratified by the UK Parliament, has called out lawmakers on all sides of the political divide.
First, the Brexiteers who have for so long hidden behind their principles will have to decide once and for all if they are prepared to risk seeing Brexit delayed as the price of rejecting May's deal.
The same goes for Europhiles, who will have to make the choice between backing May's deal or sitting tight as Parliament has a chance to vote in favour of a no-deal Brexit.
Finally, everyone across the Commons, with the exception of those happy to see the UK crash out of the EU with no deal, will have to weigh up the risk of applying for an extension to Article 50 against the new cliff edge that such an extension would create.
Make no mistake: this is a huge moment in the Brexit process.
British PM dismisses second referendum on Brexit
Theresa May dismissed proposals for a second referendum on Brexit, after the British opposition Labour Party said it would back one if Parliament did not agree a withdrawal deal.
May said Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn wants to hold a “division referendum that would take our country right back to square one.”
Jeremy Corbyn accuses Theresa May of "stringing people along"
UK Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of "stringing people along" over Brexit, saying the Prime Minister had become an expert in "kicking the can down the road."
Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, told the House of Commons that crashing out of the European Union without a deal would be "disastrous" for the UK.
"I do not want to see Article 50 extended," says May
Theresa May told the House of Commons that -- despite offering MPs the chance to postpone Brexit -- she does not want to see such a delay.
"Let me be clear: I do not want to see Article 50 extended," May said. "Our absolute focus should be on working to get a deal and leaving on the 29th of March."
May added that the House of Commons voted to trigger Article 50 and that it is obligated to follow through to honor the will of the British people, saying "the very credibility of our democracy is at stake."
The UK PM flagged up one of the factors which would complicate any plan to push Brexit back by several months: elections to the European Parliament are due to be held in the summer.
"An extension beyond the end of June would mean the UK taking part in the European Parliament elections," May pointed out. "What kind of message would that send to the more than 17 million people who voted to leave the EU nearly three years ago now?"
Three votes in three days
Theresa May has said she wants to make three further commitments to lawmakers.
“I know MPs are genuinely worried we are running out of time,” May said, ruling out the possibility of a no-deal without Parliament's consent.
Here's what that means:
March 12: A second "meaningful vote" will be held on May's revised Brexit deal.
March 13: If the government doesn't win the March 12 vote, it will table a neutral amendable motion asking the House of Commons if it supports leaving the EU with no deal, to be voted on by March 13 at the latest.
March 14: If MPs reject leaving the EU without a deal, the government will allow them to vote on a "short, limited extension" to Article 50 -- the process whereby an EU member state can leave the union. If that passes, the government will then seek that extension.
Brexit delay: Theresa May may give MPs chance to vote on extension to divorce process
Theresa May has offered lawmakers the chance to vote on delaying Brexit if her deal is voted down in March.
Under May's plan, MPs would be offered a "meaningful vote" on a revised exit deal by March 12.
If MPs reject the negotiated deal, they will be given another vote on March 14 to decide whether to opt for a "short, limited extension" to the Article 50 divorce process.
The move comes after months of May insisting that the United Kingdom would leave the European Union on March 29 with or without a deal if none could be agreed.
Delayed Brexit looms over PM Theresa May
The prospect of a delayed Brexit looms over British Prime Minister Theresa May as she prepares to address lawmakers in the House of Commons today.
The opposition Labour Party appears ready for a showdown, announcing its support for an amendment that aims to rule out a no-deal scenario by extending Article 50 -- the legal process whereby a European Union member state can leave -- and appearing to back a second referendum vote.
But the Prime Minister contends it's "still within our grasp" to leave the EU on time and with a deal by the March 29 deadline.
Meanwhile, in Brussels, European leaders argue that an extension is a rational solution compared to leaving without a deal.