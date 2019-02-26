Theresa May offers MPs chance to delay Brexit: Live updates

An anti-Brexit campaigner outside the Houses of Parliament in London. An anti-Brexit campaigner outside the Houses of Parliament in London. AFP/Getty Images

In a few short words, Theresa May lobbed a grenade into the Brexit debate. Her promise to put the options of no deal and delaying Brexit to the House of Commons sets the stage for the biggest showdown in the UK's politics in years.

In simple terms, May, who has for months been trying to find a way to get her hard-fought deal with the EU ratified by the UK Parliament, has called out lawmakers on all sides of the political divide.

First, the Brexiteers who have for so long hidden behind their principles will have to decide once and for all if they are prepared to risk seeing Brexit delayed as the price of rejecting May's deal.

The same goes for Europhiles, who will have to make the choice between backing May's deal or sitting tight as Parliament has a chance to vote in favour of a no-deal Brexit.

Finally, everyone across the Commons, with the exception of those happy to see the UK crash out of the EU with no deal, will have to weigh up the risk of applying for an extension to Article 50 against the new cliff edge that such an extension would create.

Make no mistake: this is a huge moment in the Brexit process.