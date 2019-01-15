Ahead of the vote, lawmakers are being given a last chance to table amendments to the deal -- ranging from minor tweaks to major upheavals of the Brexit blueprint.

It's then up to the House speaker, John Bercow, to select the ones he thinks all members of Parliament should vote on.

The amendment with perhaps the biggest potential to derail proceedings was proposed by Labour MP Hilary Benn, which rejected both the PM's deal and a no-deal Brexit.

But just hours before the vote, Benn pulled his amendment, saying that the House of Commons "will soon have the opportunity to make it clear that it rejects no-deal."

The MP for Leeds Central and the chair of the cross-party Exiting the European Union Committee tweeted: