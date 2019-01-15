Theresa May's Brexit deal faces vote in Parliament
Labour MP withdraws no-deal amendment
From Sheena McKenzie and Arnaud Siad in London
Ahead of the vote, lawmakers are being given a last chance to table amendments to the deal -- ranging from minor tweaks to major upheavals of the Brexit blueprint.
It's then up to the House speaker, John Bercow, to select the ones he thinks all members of Parliament should vote on.
The amendment with perhaps the biggest potential to derail proceedings was proposed by Labour MP Hilary Benn, which rejected both the PM's deal and a no-deal Brexit.
But just hours before the vote, Benn pulled his amendment, saying that the House of Commons "will soon have the opportunity to make it clear that it rejects no-deal."
The MP for Leeds Central and the chair of the cross-party Exiting the European Union Committee tweeted:
From Jane Merrick for CNN in London
Before you strap yourself in for today's Brexit ride, read Jane Merrick's analysis of how today's "meaningful vote" could pan out:
Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, British MPs face a choice that will affect the country's 66 million citizens for many years to come.
They will either vote to support Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, negotiated with the European Union, and set the country on its final road to leaving the EU on March 29. Or they will vote against it, leaving the UK Parliament, and the country, in the state of limbo it has inhabited for two-and-a-half years.
By every calculation and prediction, May will lose the vote. Her ruling Conservative Party and its ally, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), hold a bare majority in the 650-seat Parliament, but some estimates predict May's Brexit bill could be defeated by more than 100 votes.
On the opposition benches, the Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, will demand a general election if May's bill fails, hoping to pave the way for fresh talks between a new government and the EU," she adds.