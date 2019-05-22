Theresa May faces MPs over embattled Brexit deal: Live updates

Ian Blackford, the Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party, has said the customs compromise in Theresa May's new Brexit plan has already been rejected by the EU.

"Isn’t this new deal just a fantasy?" he asks the Prime Minister.

May admits that "there is a difference of opinion in this house on the future customs arrangement with the European Union." Her new plan has proposed a temporary customs relationship with the bloc.

That’s why it's important, she says, that the House "actually comes to a decision" on the issue. She says her bill will give it the chance to do that -- as well as have a say on a second referendum. But May reiterated her own opposition to that route.