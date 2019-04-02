Theresa May hosts cabinet meeting to end Brexit deadlockBy Bianca Britton, CNN
EU can tweak Political Declaration, says Michel Barnier
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says the EU would be prepared to "rework" the Political Declaration if the UK wishes to do so.
"We have always said that we can accept a customs union, or relationship along the style of the Norway model," Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday. "However, the Political Declaration today can accommodate all of these options already."
He added: "It leaves the door open for a variety of outcomes. But if the UK so wishes, we are ready to rework the Political Declaration."
The offer comes after Barnier insisted that the Withdrawal Agreement agreed between Prime Minister Theresa May and Europe's other 27 member states in November cannot be changed as it "is and will be the only one."
If you're confused about the difference between the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration, here's a quick breakdown:
Withdrawal Agreement: A 585-page document which details what will happen during the transition period from the moment Britain formally exits the EU (on April 12, as things stand) until the end of 2020.
Political Declaration: A much shorter document, focused on what the relationship between the UK and EU will look like after Britain leaves the bloc. Unlike the Withdrawal Agreement, the Political Declaration is not legally binding.
What happens if there's a no-deal Brexit?
From CNN's Richard Quest
No one knows what would happen in a no-deal Brexit -- except that it will be messy and carry many hardships, CNN's Richard Quest explains.
So what do we know?
Freedom of movement will be restricted, meaning that EU and UK nationals will not have the right to live and work in one another's countries, as they can now.
Free trade would be disrupted -- the UK will no longer be part of the single market, which will cause long lines at customs and ports as goods will need to be checked for rules of origin and tariffs.
Tariffs would be enacted between the UK and EU -- this would mark a 180-degree turn from the current situation, since EU membership allows Britain to sell goods and services across the bloc under a free trade agreement. Under a no-deal Brexit, the UK would be forced to trade under WTO rules -- automakers would face new tariffs on cars shipped to Europe, and there would be higher costs on imported goods.
And the good news? Well, the EU and UK would put emergency measures in place to ensure that flights can continue between the UK and EU countries and certain limited regulations would be introduced to allow essential goods in and out.
"That's it, I promise you," Quest adds. "If there's a no-deal Brexit, everyone agrees it'll be messy and extreme."
Snap election rumors swirl as Theresa May holds marathon Cabinet meeting
This morning Theresa May will hold a mammoth five-hour meeting of her Cabinet.
Rumors have swirled that the Prime Minister is considering a snap election as one way of getting more clarity on Brexit, given that the first three hours of the meeting have been set aside for Conservative Party business.
Downing Street has publicly insisted that an election is not on the cards -- but as Jane Merrick writes for CNN: May's aides have certainly been discussing it, as the other options on the table run out.
Brexit alternatives rejected. So what happens now?
On Monday night, UK lawmakers failed once again to find a way out of the Brexit deadlock, rejecting a series of alternatives to Theresa May's withdrawal deal.
The ideas considered by MPs included a plan to hold a confirmatory referendum and the option to remain in the European Union's single market, but none of the plans gained a majority.
So what happens now? Here are the next key dates to watch for in the long-running Brexit saga:
Tuesday April 2: Theresa May holds a five-hour Cabinet meeting in the search for a way forward. The PM will likely attempt to find a way for her Withdrawal Agreement to return to the Commons for a fourth time, though it's also possible some hardline rebels will call on May to step down -- and the prospect of a general election could be raised.
Wednesday April 3: Parliament will again take control of the Commons order paper, looking to hold a third round of indicative votes.
Thursday April 4: Stephen Barclay, the Brexit Secretary, said the Commons could still pass May's Withdrawal Agreement "this week" -- Thursday would be the most likely date to hold a vote on it.
Wednesday April 10: An emergency summit of the European Council is set to consider any request from Britain for another extension to Brexit.
Friday April 12: If no extension is agreed with the EU, and no deal is passed in the meantime, Britain will crash out of the EU in 10 days.
UK has two options: crash out or extend Brexit, Barnier says
From CNN's Hilary McGann
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says a no-deal Brexit is more likely than ever, but has reiterated that the UK still has the option of requesting a longer extension.
Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, the day after British lawmakers rejected a raft of alternative Brexit proposals, Barnier insisted that the Withdrawal Agreement agreed between Prime Minister Theresa May and Europe's other 27 member states in November "is and will be the only one."
He said if MPs could not agree on the deal, two options remained open to May and the UK: Crashing out of the EU without a deal, or a longer delay to Brexit.
"The UK may ask for another extension," Barnier said, adding that "such an extension would carry significant risks for the EU. Therefore a strong justification would be needed."
The UK must now indicate a way forward "more than ever," he said.
Theresa May's endless Brexit leaves the UK exhausted
Analysis by Jane Merrick, for CNN
If Brexit were a tennis match, it would be one of those grueling five-setters which has gone down to a tie-break in the last, with the score currently 60 games even, and neither player able to gain a clear advantage over the other.
Everyone is utterly exhausted, but there is no end in sight.
On Monday night, the UK Parliament again failed to reach a majority on an alternative plan to Theresa May's Brexit deal. Despite a second day of highly unusual circumstances in which they seized control of proceedings of the House of Commons, lawmakers could not take a game off the prime minister.
On Tuesday, the ball is back in her court. It is what she does next that could see one side finally declaring victory.