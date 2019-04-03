Cooper praises bill's passage; Brexiteer describes it as a 'constitutional outrage'

Responding to the passage of her bill, Labour MP Yvette Cooper said: "The House has tonight voted again to make clear the real concern there would be about a chaotic and damaging no deal."

"It's really important to say how welcome it was this this has been a really considered and thoughtful debate," she added. "I am sure that we will be very keen to work with the government to make sure that this legislation progresses in a way that is sensible." The bill must still be passed by the House of Lords for it to become law.

Hardline Brexiteer Mark Francois then made a point of order. "It’s difficult to argue that you’ve had an extremely considered debate when you’ve rammed the bill through the house of Commons in barely four hours," he said. "That is a constitutional outrage."

"It went through in the end by one vote," he added. "That to me does not represent the long-term settled will of the House of Commons."