If UK does not reach a deal by April 12, no short-term extension is possible, Juncker says
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that if the UK cannot agree on a Brexit position by April 12, no short term extension will be possible.
“If the UK is in a position of approving the Withdrawal Deal with a viable majority by the 12th April then the UK in that case the European Union would also accept an extension until the 22nd May,” Juncker said.
“If the House of Commons does not adopt a stance before that date, no short-term extension will be possible,” he added – to resounding applause.
PMQs finished after 55 minutes -- making it the second longest on record
Prime Minister Theresa May has wrapped up PMQs in the House of Commons after answering questions from MPs for 55 minutes.
According to Britain's Press Association news agency, it was the second longest Prime Minister's Questions on record. The longest, it says, took place on April 26 in 2017 which lasted 56 minutes.
May refuses to rule out the UK participating in European elections
Conservative lawmaker Nigel Evans has asked Theresa May if she'll emphatically rule out the UK's participation in European elections, which is due to take place on May 23.
"As the Prime Minister seeks to get a short extension upon the short extension, will she make it absolutely clear to the European Union that if they turn around and say 'no it has to be long extension and you have to fight the European election' that she will say 'no, no, no'?" Conservative MP Nigel Evans asked.
May responded by telling the House of Commons that she wants lawmakers to agree upon her deal which will enable the UK to leave the EU on May 22 -- which means it will not have to hold those elections.
"But we can only do that if we can find a way forward," she added.
Conservative MP says May risks "ushering in a marxist, anti-Semite government"
Conservative lawmaker Caroline Johnson has asked Prime Minister Theresa May about the risks of a no-deal, compared to a Labour "marxist, anti-Semite government."
"I under the Prime Minister says we have to look at the balance of risk indeed I've looked at the balance of risk myself and have supported her deal," Johnson told Parliament. "But Prime Minister, if it comes to the point that we have the balance the risk of a no-deal Brexit vs the risk of letting down the country and ushering in a marxist, anti-semite government what does she think at that point is the lowest risk?"
May responded by telling Johnson that she wants to see that Brexit is delivered "as soon as possible" and that the Conservative Party delivers on the result of the 2016 referendum.
May battered with questions from her own Party
Theresa May is being battered with questions from MPs from her own party during Wednesday's PMQs. They are questioning the Prime Minister's decision to involve Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Brexit talks.
"The biggest threat to our standing in the world, our defense and to our economy is the leader of the opposition. In her judgement, what now qualifies him for involvement in Brexit," Tory MP Lee Rowley asked.
While Julian Lewis asked: "Why is a conservative prime minister who repeatedly told us that no deal is better than a bad deal, now approaching Labour MPs to bloackade WTO Brexit when most conservative MPs want us to leave the European Union with a clean break in nine days time?"
May responded to Lewis by telling him that she still believes no deal is better than bad deal, but "we've got a good deal."
May asked if she believes Corbyn, the leader the opposition, "is not fit to govern"
"Does it remain the position of the Prime Minister that the leader of the opposition is not fit to govern?" former Brexit minister David Jones asked Theresa May in the House of Commons.
She was quick to reply that "It is the Conservatives that are delivering for the people and the leader for the opposition and I have different opinions on a number of issues."
May went on to highlight the way Jeremy Corbyn responded to the the 2018 Salisbury poisonings where a former Russian spy and his daughter were found slumped on a bench after being exposed to the nerve agent, novichok. She added that Corbyn chose to believe Vladimir Putin over British security services.
May says she thinks Labour leader Corbyn agrees with her on major Brexit issues
Prime Minister Theresa May has said while she intends to discuss Brexit with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to find a way out of the deadlock, the offer is also open to other members across Parliament.
She added that Wednesday's meeting with Corbyn will focus on looking at the areas that they both agree on.
"I think we both want to deliver leaving the EU with a deal. I think we both want to protect jobs. I think we both want to ensure that we end free movement. I think we both recognize the importance of the Withdrawal Agreement," May told lawmakers.
She added that both the Labour and Conservative parties need to find a way forward "that can command the support of this House and can deliver on Brexit, deliver on the result of the referendum and ensure that people can continue to have trust in their politicians in doing what they ask us to do."
Opposition Labour leader Corbyn avoids clash over Brexit
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says in the House of Commons that he is looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May later on Wednesday.
He added that he welcomed May's "willingness to compromise to resolve the Brexit deadlock.”
Corbyn then went on to question the Prime Minister on domestic issues such as poverty, appearing to avoid any clashes over Brexit before talks take place.
More on that Conservative civil war...
Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee
The Conservative Party civil war is heating up. While hard Brexiteers are talking about voting against the government in a confidence vote and accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of trying to form a "coalition" with the opposition, there is another side to this story. A Conservative source on Wednesday morning writes:
"This is a group of people who have spent the last few years telling us that we can go over the EU's head and appeal straight to national capitals. They were wrong. They told us German carmakers would change everyone’s mind on free trade. They were wrong. Now, having voted down the Withdrawal Agreement three times, they are whinging that the Prime Minister is trying to seek a majority in Parliament and calling it undemocratic to go around the party system. Again, they’re wrong. But having ignored the party for decades, this isn’t just an error, it’s complete hypocrisy."
