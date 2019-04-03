If UK does not reach a deal by April 12, no short-term extension is possible, Juncker says

What's happening on Wednesday? UK Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock, which has sparked fury among hardline Brexiteers. Later, May will also meet Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford.

What happened on Tuesday? The PM tore up her Brexit strategy, declaring the UK would seek another delay to the process of leaving the EU, acknowledging her deal cannot command a majority in Parliament. In order to find a way forward, May offered cross-party talks.

What happens next with Brexit? The backdrop to all of this is that Britain could still crash out of the EU without a deal on April 12 (that's in nine days) if the UK can't come up with a plan.