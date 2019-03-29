The EU doesn't think May's deal will pass

What's happening in London today? On what was supposed to be the day the UK left the EU, British lawmakers are again debating and voting on Theresa May's Brexit deal after previously rejecting it TWICE.

What are they voting on? At 2:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. ET), MPs will vote again on the Withdrawal Agreement part of the deal -- the divorce deal that lays out what the UK will pay the EU, citizens’ rights, the “Irish backstop” etc -- but not the Political Declaration (the framework for a future UK-EU relationship.)

What’s changed since the previous two votes? May has said if lawmakers pass her deal this time, she will step down before the next phase of Brexit. Now some of the Brexiteers in her own party have said they will vote for her deal (maybe eyeing her job).

What could happen: If MPs vote for her deal, the UK will leave the EU on May 22 with a deal. If they reject it, the two most likely scenarios are 1) the UK leaves without a deal and without a transition on April 12 (aka “crashing out”). 2) The UK requests a much longer delay from the EU, which would oblige the UK to participate in European elections in May.

Will May find a majority? That's the big question. Both Labour and the Democratic Unionist Party have said they will vote against the agreement but there appears to be some movement from hardline Brexiteers.