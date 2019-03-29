Theresa May's Brexit deal defeated for third timeBy Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Bianca Britton, CNN
No-deal Brexit is now a likely scenario, EU warns
The European Commission has put out a statement in response to Friday's vote.
It warns that a no-deal Brexit is now a "likely scenario" and says such an outcome will be significantly worse than Britain leaving with the a Withdrawal Agreement.
"The Commission regrets the negative vote in the House of Commons today. As per the European Council (Article 50) decision on 22 March, the period provided for in Article 50(3) is extended to 12 April. It will be for the UK to indicate the way forward before that date, for consideration by the European Council. A “no-deal” scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario. The EU has been preparing for this since December 2017 and is now fully prepared for a “no-deal” scenario at midnight on 12 April. The EU will remain united. The benefits of the Withdrawal Agreement, including a transition period, will in no circumstances be replicated in a “no-deal” scenario. Sectoral mini-deals are not an option.”
European Council President Donald Tusk had earlier confirmed that an emergency summit of European leaders will take place on April 10, two days before Britain's new exit date.
Pound falls on third Brexit deal defeat
The British pound fell as much as 0.5% against the US dollar after parliament rejected the EU divorce deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May for a third time.
The pound had been trading flat ahead of the vote, but it slipped below $1.30 after the measure was defeated by a margin of 58 votes.
The vote suggests the only Brexit deal negotiated with the European Union is now dead, leaving two ways forward: a no-deal Brexit on April 12 that could do serious harm to the UK economy, or a lengthy delay to Brexit while Britain figures out what it does next.
"It's a scandal." Pro-Brexit protesters respond to rejected Brexit deal
The crowds of pro-Brexit protesters are still growing outside the House of Commons, where news of a third heavy defeat for May's deal has filtered through.
"I think it's a scandal. We voted to have a referendum... leaves means leave," one protester told CNN's Matthew Chance.
Rejecting the prospect of a second referendum to find a way forward, he added: "It's like a football game... when a team scores eight goals and another team scores nine goals, the team that scores nine goals is the winner."
Protesters have also been seen in other parts of central London, while hundreds marched from Fulham, in the west of the city, towards Parliament earlier Friday.
Parliament wraps for the day after vote
That's it from the House of Commons after a rare Friday sitting, lawmakers have left the chamber after crushing Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time.
But the fallout of Friday's vote will continue throughout the afternoon and evening in London, where pro-Brexit protesters are gathering amid a heavy security presence.
Theresa May must go "now," Jeremy Corbyn says
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn once again called for a general election after Theresa May’s Brexit deal was defeated for a third time.
He said that May must go “now” -- not at an undetermined time in the future.
Lawmakers on Monday will take control of parliamentary time again, as part of the indicative votes process, and Corbyn said it is up to MPs to find a way forward.
“On Monday this House has the chance … the responsibility to find a majority for a better deal for all the people of this country,” he said.
BREAKING: Emergency EU summit called for April 10
Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, says he has called for an emergency summit after May's deal suffered another loss.
Theresa May's deal lost by 344 votes to 286
286 MPs voted for the Withdrawal Agreement, while 344 voted against.
That means the bill is defeated by a majority of 58.
It had previously suffered losses by majorities of 230 and 149.
We are reaching the limits of this process, May says
Prime Minister Theresa May has briefly addressed MPs after her Brexit plan suffered a third crushing loss, saying the consequences of the House's vote were "grave."
"The UK is due to leave the European Union on the 12th of April. That is in just 14 days times," May says.
On Monday, the House of Commons will continue the process of seeking alternative Brexit options, she adds. But reiterates that the UK will have to take part in European elections if they seek a longer Brexit extension.
"I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House," May says, adding that the government "will continue to press the case" for an orderly Brexit.
Breaking: Theresa May’s Brexit deal suffers third defeat in parliament
MPs have rejected Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement for the third time, plunging Brexit into further uncertainty.
A lengthy delay to Brexit is now possible, but Britain could also crash out of the EU with no deal on April 12.