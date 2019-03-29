What happens now with Brexit?

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The question everyone is asking in Westminster is, what next? The honest answer is no one really knows. But there are some fixed points and other things that can be inferred.

The next week is crucial – if a credible alternative to Theresa May's thrice-defeated deal is not found, the UK will crash out of the EU without a deal.

Here's a road map for the next crucial Brexit dates.

Monday April 1: Second day of debates controlled by lawmakers, when they will again have their say on various Brexit alternatives.

While there was no majority for any of the eight options put before Parliament last week, a plan for the UK to remain in the EU's customs union failed by only six votes. A proposal for a second referendum gained the most "yes" votes overall.

Lawmakers are now busy revising the plans to see if they can be made more likely to pass. Some may be combined with others.

Wednesday April 3: Oliver Letwin, the veteran Conservative parliamentarian who is running the process, also wants to take over Commons business on Wednesday. This would presumably be a final effort to secure a majority around one of the Brexit plans.

Thursday April 4: Theresa May indicated she would allow the Letwin process run its course. That makes Thursday something of a decision day. If the indicative votes provide some clarity, the Prime Minister could, conceivably, ask Parliament to choose between her plan and the winner of the indicative votes.

As Westminster correspondents noted, it's not clear how this would work.

Another option for May would be to call a general election or stand aside for another leader to sort out the situation.

Any of these options would require the UK to seek a long extension to the Article 50 process. The EU has said it would be only be open to such an extension if the UK presented a credible plan to break the deadlock.

The European Commission warned that that the UK could crash out of the EU without a deal:

It will be for the UK to indicate the way forward before that date, for consideration by the European Council. A “no-deal” scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario..

Wednesday April 10: European leaders will convene for an emergency summit called by EU Council President Donald Tusk. They could use this summit to discuss a British request for a delay to Brexit. Or it could be used to finalise preparations for a no-deal Brexit on April 12.

This is what the Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, said:

"I believe we must be open to a long extension should the United Kingdom decide to fundamentally reconsider its approach to Brexit and put back on the table options previously ruled out. I believe that will result in a generous and understanding response from the 27 (EU leaders)."

Friday April 12: This is still the date where Britain is set to leave the European Union. If no longer delay is agreed and no Brexit deal is passed in Parliament, the UK will crash out with no deal.