Counterterrorism officers will lead Amess investigation, Essex Police chief says

A photo of David Amess is seen before a service Friday at Saint Peter's Catholic Parish of Eastwood. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

MP David Amess was "loved and worked hard for his community,” local councillor John Lamb said Friday, speaking to CNN affiliate ITN.

Lamb, who also serves as vice chair of the Southend West Conservative Association, said it was "absolutely horrendous" that Amess was murdered while doing his "normal work" that he loved so well.

Amess was very much a "community MP" who "loved to come out and meet his residents," according to Lamb.

"He would pick up their problems ... and make sure he could get them sorted,” Lamb said.

Lamb painted the picture of a man "who was one to support the community," saying that he regularly attended local events for veterans and children among others.

He said he had a "very good working relationship" with Amess, clubbing together on efforts to get local town Southend-On-Sea recognized as a city.

"It didn't matter what your party was. If you went to him with a problem, he would help you. It didn't matter what culture you were; he would help you," Lamb added.