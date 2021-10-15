Here's Essex police's full statement on the killing of David Amess

Essex Police just confirmed officers arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of David Amess.
Here's the full statement from police:
“We are now in a position to confirm the man who died in Leigh-on-Sea today was Sir David Amess MP.
We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October) to reports Mr Amess, 69, had been stabbed.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly, he died at the scene.
A 25 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.
We have recovered a knife from the scene and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
We are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to come forward.
We want to say thank you to the members of the public who alerted so quickly.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk