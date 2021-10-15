This is the second murder of a sitting British lawmaker in five years
The deadly stabbing of Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Sir David Amess is the second murder of a sitting British lawmaker in five years, after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed in her constituency in 2016.
The latest stabbing brings back "the pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us," Cox's husband, Brendan Cox, tweeted after Amess's killing.
4 min ago
Tributes are pouring in for British lawmaker David Amess
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
British lawmakers and leaders are paying tribute to Sir David Amess after he was stabbed to death on Friday. Amess, 69, was a British Conservative lawmaker and Member of Parliament who represented Southend West in Essex.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie Johnson:
Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn:
Conservative MP Tracey Crouch:
Labour Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana:
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
10 min ago
Earlier this week, Amess tweeted about the constituency meeting
Conservative MP Sir David Amess died at a constituency meeting in his Essex district after a man walked in and stabbed him.
Amess tweeted about the meeting on Tuesday, and shared a photo of the Methodist church location. Here's what he said:
14 min ago
What we know about the suspect in David Amess's killing
Conservative MP Sir David Amess died Friday after he was stabbed several times at a constituency meeting in his Essex district.
Essex police said, "a 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."
A witness at the scene told Reuters that a man walked into the meeting, which was held at a Methodist church, and stabbed him.
Police have not identified the suspect.
14 min ago
Here's where the stabbing happened
From CNN's Jo Shelley, Rob Picheta and Amy Woodyatt
British lawmaker Sir David Amess, a Member of Parliament who represented Southend West in Essex, was stabbed at around midday by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district that was being held in a Methodist Church, a witness at the scene told Reuters.
Essex Police said in a statement: “A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea. We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October).
We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene. A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”
Here's where the incident took place:
21 min ago
British lawmaker David Amess dies after being stabbed
British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a constituency meeting east of London.
"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said, Reuters reported.
"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."
Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, was stabbed at around midday by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district being held in a Methodist Church, a witness at the scene told Reuters.
The incident was met with shock from lawmakers across Britain's political spectrum. It comes five years after Jo Cox, a Labour MP, was murdered in her constituency by a far-right extremist, days before the UK's referendum on whether to leave the European Union.
41 min ago
UK lawmaker David Amess is not known for being a controversial figure
From CNN's Jennifer Hauser
UK Police confirm they have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of lawmaker Sir David Amess.
Amess is not known for being a controversial figure.
He has been an active MP in Parliament, sponsoring bills including the Abortion (Amendment) Bill (1996-7), the Protection Against Cruel Tethering Act (1988) and the Warm Homes Bill, which passed into law in December 2000 as the Warm Homes and Energy Conservation Act.
He was first elected to Parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997, according to his website.
27 min ago
British lawmaker David Amess stabbed at meeting in his electoral district
From CNN's Jo Shelley, Rob Picheta and Amy Woodyatt
A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party has been stabbed several times at a meeting in his constituency, east of London.
David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, was stabbed at around midday local time at a meeting being held at a Methodist Church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters.
Essex Police said in a statement on their website they were "called to reports of a stabbing" in the Leigh-on-Sea area Friday. They said a man had been arrested at the scene and taken into custody. A knife was also recovered from the area.
The Westminster office of Amess confirmed that the member of Parliament had been stabbed.
"A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea," Essex Police wrote in a tweet. "We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else."
The incident was met with shock from lawmakers across Britain's political spectrum. The leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, wrote on Twitter: "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan added: "Truly awful news. My thoughts and prayers are with David Amess MP, his family, staff and the community at this incredibly difficult time."
It comes five years after Jo Cox, a Labour MP, was murdered in her constituency by a far-right extremist, days before the UK's referendum on whether to leave the European Union.
That incident stunned the country and led to some calls for lawmakers to receive personal protection when in public.
This is a developing story and this post will be updated with the latest details.
51 min ago
Man arrested in connection to stabbing of British lawmaker
From CNN's Shelley Jo
Police confirm they have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing today in Essex, UK.
“A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea,” Essex police wrote in a tweet. “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else.”
PA Media reports a British lawmaker, Conservative MP Sir David Amess, was stabbed several times earlier today.