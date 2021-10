Police confirm they have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing today in Essex, UK.

“A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea,” Essex police wrote in a tweet. “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else.”

PA Media reports a British lawmaker, Conservative MP Sir David Amess, was stabbed several times earlier today.