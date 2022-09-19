The meticulously planned arrangements for the Queen's funeral are set to be a fitting farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Speaking on behalf of the many agencies and departments involved in the funeral, the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, said orchestrating the event was “both humbling and daunting.”
He added that it aimed to “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling Her Majesty and her family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.”
Here's a rundown of what we're expecting:
- At around 10:35 a.m. (5:35 a.m. ET), the coffin will be lifted from the catafalque where it has been resting by a bearer party founded by the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, and carried in procession from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, a senior palace official said.
- In keeping with tradition, the gun carriage will set off at 10:44 a.m. and begin the short journey from New Palace Yard to Westminster Abbey. The King, royal family members, and members of both households of the monarch and Prince of Wales will follow directly behind the coffin.
- The service will be conducted by the Rev. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, at Westminster Abbey, starting at 11 a.m. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary General, will read lessons. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver a sermon.
- Towards the end of the service, at around 11:55 a.m., the Last Post will sound before a two-minute silence is observed. The state funeral will be brought to a conclusion by the Queen’s Piper, who at noon will play a Reveille, the National Anthem and a Lament.
Following the state funeral, the coffin will be conveyed from the hall to Wellington Arch — again with King Charles III leading some members of the royal family behind on foot, while Camilla, the Queen Consort and others follow by car — before making its final journey out of London to Windsor.
- Its destination: St. George’s Chapel, within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place at about 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET), conducted by the Dean of Windsor.
- A private burial service will be held for the family later, and the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Follow the Queen's final journey with CNN's interactive procession map here.