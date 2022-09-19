World
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

By Rob Picheta, Ed Upright, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 0423 GMT (1223 HKT) September 19, 2022
26 min ago

What to expect on Monday as the Queen makes her final journey to Windsor

From CNN's Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse in London

The meticulously planned arrangements for the Queen's funeral are set to be a fitting farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Speaking on behalf of the many agencies and departments involved in the funeral, the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, said orchestrating the event was “both humbling and daunting.”

He added that it aimed to “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling Her Majesty and her family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.”

Here's a rundown of what we're expecting:

  • At around 10:35 a.m. (5:35 a.m. ET), the coffin will be lifted from the catafalque where it has been resting by a bearer party founded by the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, and carried in procession from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, a senior palace official said.
  • In keeping with tradition, the gun carriage will set off at 10:44 a.m. and begin the short journey from New Palace Yard to Westminster Abbey. The King, royal family members, and members of both households of the monarch and Prince of Wales will follow directly behind the coffin.
  • The service will be conducted by the Rev. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, at Westminster Abbey, starting at 11 a.m. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary General, will read lessons. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver a sermon.
  • Towards the end of the service, at around 11:55 a.m., the Last Post will sound before a two-minute silence is observed. The state funeral will be brought to a conclusion by the Queen’s Piper, who at noon will play a Reveille, the National Anthem and a Lament.

Following the state funeral, the coffin will be conveyed from the hall to Wellington Arch — again with King Charles III leading some members of the royal family behind on foot, while Camilla, the Queen Consort and others follow by car — before making its final journey out of London to Windsor.

  • Its destination: St. George’s Chapel, within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place at about 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET), conducted by the Dean of Windsor.
  • A private burial service will be held for the family later, and the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Follow the Queen's final journey with CNN's interactive procession map here.

15 min ago

Britain bids final goodbye to its longest-reigning monarch

From CNN’s Rob Picheta in London

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on September 8.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on September 8. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Few people alive remember a time before Queen Elizabeth II.

Her seven-decade reign began in the aftermath of World War II; it persevered through the last throes of Britain’s empire, the insecurity of the Cold War and the dawn of a new millennium, providing a counterweight to the relentless pace of change.

For each of those 70 years, the Queen remained the central fixture in Britain’s collective psyche. Her death, at the age of 96, plunged the country into mourning and an unfamiliar new age.

But on Monday, the nation will say its final goodbye. Britain has ground to a halt for Elizabeth II’s state funeral, expected to be one of the most-viewed events in recent history. 

Crowds will line the streets of London to glimpse the procession, and leaders from countries in every part of the world have descended on the British capital.

The first state funeral in Britain since Winston Churchill’s death in 1965, Monday marks the climax of a lengthy mourning period that has seen Britons turn out in droves to join commemorations for Elizabeth. Thousands queued for several hours to see her lying-in-state, and memorial events were held in towns, cities and villages across the country.

King Charles III, Elizabeth’s son and heir who assumed the throne amid a wave of national mourning, will be joined by the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey as he pays respects to his mother later. 

After the service, the Queen will undertake her final journey as her coffin is driven to Windsor and the late monarch is privately buried — the end of a somber period of transition, and the last act of Britain’s long and momentous second Elizabethan age.

The state funeral begins at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET).

Stay with us as we take you through this historic moment for the British royal family and the nation.  