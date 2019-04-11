Julian Assange, the 47-year-old WikiLeaks founder, has been arrested in London.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed Assange's arrest on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Assange had been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London in 2012 while wanted for questioning over sexual assault allegations in Sweden.

The Swedish case may have since been shelved but he was still wanted by British authorities for jumping bail.

Assange maintained his innocence and claimed the charges were nothing more than an attempt to extradite him to the United States.