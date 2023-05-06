Singers Lionel Richie and Nick Cave, and British actress Emma Thompson, are among the first guests to filter into Westminster Abbey as King Charles' coronation ceremony nears.

Actresses Judi Dench and Joanna Lumley, and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, have also arrived.

Around 2,300 people were sent invitations to the Westminster Abbey service, according to Earl Marshall, the Duke of Norfolk, who was involved in the preparations.

Who's there (and who's not): While Buckingham Palace doesn’t release a detailed guest list, it has confirmed that the congregation will be made up of members of the royal family as well as international representatives from 203 countries, Nobel Prize winners and members of the British government, alongside community and charity volunteers.

Prince Harry has confirmed his attendance but his wife, Meghan, will be staying in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It is understood Meghan opted to forgo the celebrations as the day coincides with Archie’s 4th birthday.

US President Joe Biden also won’t be attending and instead first lady Jill Biden will lead the American delegation. We'll undoubtedly see allies of key nations in attendance, with French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese among those who have publicly confirmed they'll be attending.

We can also expect to see a number of royals from around the world make their way to London, like Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.