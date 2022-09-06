World
Live Updates

Liz Truss becomes new UK leader, as Boris Johnson bids farewell

By Rob Picheta and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 3:11 a.m. ET, September 6, 2022
1 min ago

Johnson urges Conservative Party to unite after bitter campaign

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London, England, on September 6. (Phil Noble/Reuters)
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London, England, on September 6. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

“This is a tough time for the economy. This is a tough time for families up and down the country,” Boris Johnson acknowledged, as he turned towards the cost-of-living crisis that Liz Truss will need to immediately respond to as new prime minister.

“We can and we will get through it, and we will come out stronger the other side,” Johnson said. “But I say to my fellow Conservatives: it’s time for politics to be over, folks.”

He also thanked his staff, his Cabinet, his dog Dilyn and the Downing Street cat, Larry — using the two pets as an example for the ruling Conservative Party, after a bitter campaign that saw two senior politicians lambasting each other’s plans for government.

“I just say to my party if Dilyn and Larry can put behind them their occasional difficulties, then so can the Conservative Party,” Johnson said.

“Above all, thanks to you, to the British people, to the voters, for giving me the chance to serve, all of you who worked so tirelessly together to beat Covid, to put us where we are today,” Johnson said.

11 min ago

Johnson hints towards his next moves after being forced out

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, on September 6. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/Getty Images)
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, on September 6. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/Getty Images)

In his final speech as the UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson suggested some simmering anger at the way he was forced out as leader, telling the assembled crowd outside Downing Street that the leadership challenge “unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race — they changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.”

Johnson was forced out weeks after surviving a confidence vote, following a series of scandals over dishonesty and rule-breaking, and having lost the support of his fellow lawmakers.

He went on claim that “unemployment [is] down to lows not seen since I was about 10 years old and bouncing around on a space hopper,” before turning to his next moves.

“On the subject of bouncing around and future careers, let me say that I am now like one of this booster rockets that has fulfilled its function, and I will now be gently reentering the atmospheres and splashing down invisible in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific,” Johnson said.

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow, and I will be offering this government nothing but my fervent support,” referring to a Roman statesman who according to legend devoted himself to the republic during times of crisis.

“It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her program,” Johnson went on. 

It has been rumored that Johnson might consider a return to politics, perhaps even during the current Parliament if Truss struggles to gain the support of the public, and his speech did not boost or allay that speculation.

27 min ago

Johnson giving final speech at Downing Street

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his final speech outside 10 Downing Street in central London, England on September 6. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his final speech outside 10 Downing Street in central London, England on September 6. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson is giving his farewell speech outside Downing Street, with his Cabinet and allies cheering him on above the noise of protesters from the street.

“In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen, and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader,” Johnson said.

He began by touting what he considers his biggest achievements; rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine and helping provide Ukraine with arms in its war against Russia.

“If [Russian President Vladimir] Putin thinks that he can succeed by blackmailing and bullying the British people, then he is utterly deluded,” he added.

32 min ago

Boris Johnson to bid farewell after scandal-ridden premiership

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London, England, on September 6. (Toby Melville/Reuters)
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London, England, on September 6. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Before Liz Truss can take over at Downing Street, her predecessor must say goodbye.

Boris Johnson will make a speech soon outside Number 10, before traveling to Scotland to formally offer his resignation to the Queen.

It's a humbling day for the outgoing leader, who won a resounding majority in the December 2019 general election, only to see his premiership crumble under the weight of multiple scandals.

Johnson is likely to claim a list of achievements before his three-year stint in office comes to an end.

36 min ago

Liz Truss will become Britain's prime minister today. Her honeymoon may already be over

From CNN's Rob Picheta

New Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss delivers a speech at an event to announce the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest in central London, England, on September 5. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)
New Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss delivers a speech at an event to announce the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest in central London, England, on September 5. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain will officially have a new leader -- its fourth in just over six years -- on Tuesday, when Liz Truss travels to Scotland to meet the Queen and get the official go-ahead to form a new government.

Truss won the Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday, defeating her Cabinet-colleague-turned-rival Rishi Sunak after a campaign that stretched across the summer.

She was not elected by the British public, but thanks to the votes of 81,326 Tory members. Now she must take charge of one of the world's largest economies, and appeal to tens of millions of voters.

Truss is expected to announce her new Cabinet and speak outside Downing Street on Tuesday -- but the reality is that few Brits appear overly excited about their new leader.

That's because a spiralling cost-of-living crisis is the issue of the day. Household bills are soaring for every household, and Truss will be under pressure from day one to announce how she plans to help.

Truss also inherits a party that is tanking in opinion polls, after 12 years in power. A fall from grace for Boris Johnson, who was forced to quit after a seemingly endless series of scandals over rule-breaking and dishonesty, has tainted the reputations of many senior Tories by association -- and Truss will look to signal a fresh start while maintaining the support of her party.

And, on the international stage, Truss must manage Britain's response to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, while also overseeing a bitter spat with the EU over the UK's post-Brexit arrangements.

Truss will start working on that looming in-tray later today.