BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the final day of the Conservative Party Conference, on October 05, 2022 in Birmingham, England.

Liz Truss resigns as UK PM
Ukraine sunflower oil terminal

Russia's war in Ukraine

Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

By Rob Picheta, CNN
Updated 9:11 AM EDT, Thu October 20, 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images)
Watch UK PM Liz Truss' resignation speech
What we're covering here

  • Liz Truss has resigned as Britain’s prime minister after a disastrous six-week tenure.
  • Truss will be the UK’s shortest-serving leader ever, with another Conservative leadership election due to take place within a week.
  • Her announcement in Downing Street came hours after Suella Braverman, Truss’ home secretary, dramatically resigned with a blistering attack on the PM’s leadership.
  • Truss fired her finance minister just last week after a disastrous and since-ditched financial plan caused turmoil on the markets.
Liz Truss is gone. What happens next?

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks with her husband Hugh O'Leary, after announcing her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, on October 20.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks with her husband Hugh O'Leary, after announcing her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, on October 20.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Liz Truss’s tenure as prime minister has ended in record time, and an accelerated leadership contest has been announced to replace her.

In her resignation speech, Truss said a contest would take place within a week. While the exact process for the contest has yet to be revealed, it seems unlikely that there will be a repeat of the two-month marathon contest that followed the toppling of Boris Johnson.

Under current Conservative Party rules, those wishing to stand for leader must put themselves forward to a vote by the 357 members of the parliamentary party. The top two candidates from that process go forward to a second round of grassroots party members.

It seems clear that won’t happen this time. Instead, there is speculation that a new leader will likely be chosen by Conservative MPs alone, without going to the membership.

A so-called unity candidate who can claim to mend the fissures in the party will likely look to garner enough support among MPs to win the race quickly.

Details of how exactly the contest will occur will be announced soon.

But such a rushed process will only increase opposition calls for a general election; it is virtually unprecedented, in peacetime, for a third prime minister to take charge since the last general election.

Truss was chosen by a few thousand Conservative members – if her successor is chosen by just 357 Tory MPs, the Labour Party will undoubtedly demand the leader seek a fresh mandate at the ballot box.

How Truss destroyed her own premiership within weeks

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, on October 19.
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, on October 19.
Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AP

Liz Truss’s resignation brings to an ignominious end her catastrophic tenure in Downing Street, which appeared doomed ever since Truss’s flagship economic agenda sent markets into panic and led to a fall in the value of the pound.

She won support from Conservatives members by promising low-tax, pro-growth policies – derided by her critics as a lurch towards trickle-down economics – but within weeks of coming to power she disavowed the plans in a humiliating pivot, firing her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and ditching virtually all of the fiscal agenda in the wake of a market backlash.

It came after investors rejected an announcement by the Truss government in late September that it would slash taxes while ramping up borrowing in a bid to produce faster growth, citing concerns that the plan would push up inflation just as the Bank of England wants to bring it down. 

Fears also crept in about the sustainability of government debt at a time of rapidly rising interest rates. 

The pound crashed to a record low against the US dollar, while bond prices slumped, sending yields soaring. That pushed mortgage rates much higher, and brought some pensions funds to the brink of default. 

The Bank of England was forced to announce three separate interventions to avoid a full-scale meltdown in the UK government bond market.

Truss meanwhile failed to regain control of an increasingly mutinous Conservative Party, and her Home Secretary Suella Braverman launched a blistering attack on her leadership after leaving the role on Wednesday.

A final chaotic display saw Truss allies accused of manhandling lawmakers to force them to vote against a fracking ban on Wednesday evening.

Truss departure plunges Britain deeper into chaos

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, on October 20.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, on October 20.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Liz Truss’s departure ensures a fresh power struggle within the ruling Conservative Party, which has hemorrhaged public support for the past year and has now overthrown Boris Johnson and Truss in the space of a few months. 

A trickle of Conservative MPs called on her to go and Truss ultimately bowed to the pressure on Thursday. 

Britain now faces the prospect of a third different leader entering office since its last general election, an unprecedented scenario in modern peacetime that will lead to serious questions about the mandate of the government and increase a growing clamor for a fresh vote. 

It is a spectacular fall from grace for a party that won a landslide victory under Johnson in a December 2019 election that was won on the then-leader’s promise to deliver Brexit.

A new leadership contest will take place on an expedited timetable soon, with Truss saying a new leader will be chosen within a week. Figures who could be in the running include Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who lost to Truss during the summer race; Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the Commons who was second in the leadership contest behind Sunak until Truss overtook them both in the final round of voting; and Jeremy Hunt, the current finance minister who Truss turned to after sacking Kwarteng on Friday. 

And a potential return to frontline politics for Boris Johnson has not been ruled out, with some of Johnson’s allies in the Commons claiming in recent weeks that moving to remove him was a mistake. 

Liz Truss will become Britain's shortest-serving prime minister ever

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 20.
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 20.
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Liz Truss said outside Downing Street that she “set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.”

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” she said.

Truss said she has tendered her resignation to the King, and a leadership election will take place within a week.

That timeline would make her, by some distance, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister ever.

WATCH LIZ TRUSS RESIGN:

BREAKING: Liz Truss quits as Britain’s prime minister

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister on October 20.
Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister on October 20.
Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images/Getty Images

Liz Truss is set to become Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister ever, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term.

Downing Street to make statement

Liz Truss is expected to give a statement in Downing Street amid calls for her to resign as Britain’s prime minister after a disastrous six-week tenure.

Truss earlier met with the chair of the 1922 Committee of the backbench Conservatives, Graham Brady, Downing Street said on Thursday, according to PA Media. The group decides whether to call a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

Truss’s government was earlier told it had “12 hours” to “turn the ship around” by Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare, after a vote on whether to ban controversial fracking for shale gas descended into chaos.

Lawmakers reported that aides for Truss manhandled MPs into the voting lobby to force them to vote against the ban. The government initially presented the vote as a confidence motion in Truss’s government, but confusion remains about whether it was. A Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday that Conservative lawmakers who didn’t participate in Wednesday evening’s vote will face disciplinary action, PA Media said.