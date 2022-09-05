World
Live Updates

Liz Truss vs. Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson's successor as UK prime minister to be announced - Live Updates

By Rob Picheta, Luke McGee and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 5:48 a.m. ET, September 5, 2022
1 min ago

What awaits Britain's new leader?

Lots of not very fun things. The most pressing issue is the cost-of-living crisis. Energy prices have soared by thousands of pounds, food costs are spiraling and real-term wages are falling. Small businesses that were saved by the government in the pandemic, especially in the hospitality industry, now face closure due to the escalation in prices.

Neither candidate has adequately answered how they intend to address these problems and the public are increasingly furious about it.  

On top of this economic crisis, there are also a bunch of problems that can loosely be described as Boris Johnson legacy issues. 

Johnson has been one of the most vocal and reliable allies to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February.

The new leader will have to decide whether or not they will follow Johnson’s all-in approach as the rest of the West works out how to face the next stage of the war, with the risk of attracting unfavorable comparisons with Johnson should they deviate from his resolute position. 

Then there’s Brexit, which, contrary to popular belief, is certainly not done. The situation in Northern Ireland remains unstable and British relations with their European Union counterparts are extremely poor.

The new PM will have to decide whether they intend to remain hardline on all matters Brexit and risk the consequences, or take a softer line, angering the Brexiteer base and, well, risk the consequences. 

Read more here: Boris Johnson is handing his successor an economic ‘catastrophe’

31 min ago

Who's choosing the new PM?

Audience members hold placards showing support for each candidate at a Conservative Party hustings on August 1, in Exeter, England.
In the United Kingdom, prime ministers are not directly elected; rather, parties are elected at general elections via a parliamentary system where local constituencies elect a Member of Parliament. 

The leader of the party with the most MPs -- and ideally an outright majority in the 650-seat Parliament -- will conventionally be asked to form a government by the Queen. 

If a sitting prime minister resigns, there is no need for another general election, so the governing party is able to simply elect a new leader. 

In the case of the Conservative Party, the new leader is elected by its roughly 160,000 members. This electorate is generally speaking older, whiter and more financially comfortable than the rest of the country. They are typically in favor of low tax, small government spending and socially Conservative policies. 

This could be why the campaigns to replace Johnson have not fully addressed the cost-of-living crisis looming over most people in the UK, focusing on lowering tax rather than what state spending might be required.

34 min ago

Why is the Conservative Party picking Boris Johnson's successor?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street in London, England, on July 7.
Boris Johnson resigned after his own party decided that his time was up at the start of July. Frustration at how Johnson handled a scandal in which his deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher, was accused of sexually assaulting two men spilled over into anger. The prime minister was forced to resign after losing the support of virtually all his lawmakers as well as dozens of ministers in his government. 

The Pincher scandal came after months of speculation that Johnson would need to step down over the so-called Partygate scandal, which revealed that multiple illegal gatherings had taken place at the heart of government while the rest of the country was living under strict lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson himself was found to have broken the law as part of an investigation into this scandal. 

36 min ago

Britain braces for its next leader

Liz Truss, left, or Rishi Sunak, will be announced as the Conservative Party's new leader on September 5.
The United Kingdom will today learn who will replace Boris Johnson as its prime minister. 

At approximately 12:30 p.m. in London (7:30 a.m. ET), the governing Conservative Party will announce the winner of its leadership contest. 

The process was triggered after Johnson resigned as leader on July 7 after months of scandals rendered his position untenable. 

He will be replaced by either Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer who resigned from Johnson’s Cabinet in protest, or Liz Truss, the current foreign secretary. 

The winner will inherit a country living through the worst cost-of-living crisis in recent memory and a party bitterly divided following Johnson’s divisive premiership. 