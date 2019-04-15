Climate activists are warning of the catastrophic effect that a global extinction of insects could have on the planet.

Andrea Cox, a careers consultant from London, joined the demonstration in front of the Houses of Parliament on Monday carrying a flag emblazoned with a bumblebee.

“Bees are the main pollinators of plants and flowers and numbers have dropped dramatically. If our bees disappear, our food disappear. We need to do something to ban pesticides ... the numbers of flies, wasps, bees are massively declining ... you don’t notice it unless you have a garden or a farm," Cox told CNN. "We are planning to do this [protest] until government talks to us and commits to go carbon neutral by 2020. Until that happens we are here day and night, we are not moving.”

A report published earlier this year in the journal Biological Conservation suggested that insect populations were declining worldwide, forecasting that more than 40% of species could become extinct in the next few decades.

Insect biomass is declining by a staggering 2.5% a year, a rate that indicates widespread extinctions within a century, the report found.