Climate change protests in London: Protesters glue themselves to train

All three protesters who had earlier glued themselves to a train at London's Canary Wharf station have now been removed by specialists from the British Transport Police and arrested.

A man and a woman had climbed on top of the train and unfurled a banner reading "Climate Emergency." Each then glued one of their hands to the top of the train.

A third man glued his hand to the side of the train, near one of the doors.

Officials were seen climbing a ladder and addressing the two protesters on the roof of the carriage.

They provided the pair with protective googles and helmets before applying a solution to the protesters' hands to remove the adhesive.

The activists were then strapped into harnesses and lowered from the train roof to the platform below.

Police remove a climate change protestor from the roof of a train at Canary wharf station on the third day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group in London on Wednesday. Police remove a climate change protestor from the roof of a train at Canary wharf station on the third day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group in London on Wednesday. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images