World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 7:49 p.m. ET, March 7, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
19 min ago

A once-in-a-generation challenge for the Palace

From CNN's Rob Picheta

By the time the sun rises in the UK on Monday, the public will have a new perspective from Harry and Meghan, the former senior royals, on the machinations of the palace.

This week has already seen a frenzy of stories citing unnamed sources and royal commentators but the Palace has adhered to its usual protocol of silence in the face of the speculative reporting surrounding the broadcast.

It did, however, announce Wednesday it would investigate allegations that Meghan bullied members of staff, claims made anonymously in a British newspaper that the Sussexes' spokesperson dismissed as "a calculated smear campaign."

"It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years," their statement added on Wednesday.

The more keenly anticipated TV special falls at an already fraught time for the royals, with Prince Philip, the Queen's 99-year-old husband, spending a third week in hospital, having undergone a heart procedure on Thursday.

But the royals likely know from history the impact the televised spectacle could have. The palace encounters a bombshell TV tell-all roughly once a generation; a 1970 interview with the abdicated King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson posed problems for the Palace, 25 years before Princess Diana's "Panorama" confessional was watched by tens of millions in Britain.

Read more here:

World waits for a made-for-TV bombshell, as Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah
RELATED

World waits for a made-for-TV bombshell, as Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah

3 min ago

World braces for royal TV bombshell

From CNN's Rob Picheta

A handout image of Prince Harry and Meghan being interviewed by Oprah, released on March 5.
A handout image of Prince Harry and Meghan being interviewed by Oprah, released on March 5. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Getty Images

The primetime event of the couple's Oprah interview threatens to lift the lid on a litany of frustrations and grievances held by the couple against the institution they quit last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have fought multiple legal cases against publications and photo agencies that had printed details of their private lives.

Earlier this year Meghan won a privacy claim against the publishers of the Mail on Sunday after they published a letter she sent her father, and launched a stinging rebuke to "dehumanizing" media organizations after the verdict, saying the "damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

"It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other," Harry told Winfrey in another promo clip, drawing parallels between their experience and that of his mother, Princess Diana, who was similarly exiled from the royals in the 1990s.

The door was closed on a potential return for the pair as working royals earlier this year.

But even that announcement was shrouded in tension; Harry and Meghan's statement that "service is universal" was widely seen as a rebuke of the Palace's framing of events, after the Queen confirmed that "in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."