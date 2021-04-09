World
Coronavirus pandemic

The death of Prince Philip

Chauvin trial: Day 10

The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, dies

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 9:09 a.m. ET, April 9, 2021
33 min ago

Prince Philip was involved in planning his own funeral, according to CNN's royal correspondent

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP
Prince Philip was "intimately involved" in his own funeral plans, according to CNN anchor and royal correspondent Max Foster. 

The Queen's husband wanted his military achievements and his conservation efforts reflected at his funeral, Foster said. 

There is a plan in place to mark his passing during the coronavirus pandemic, both under lockdown restrictions and outside of lockdown. 

"They can't have the processions through London," Foster explained. "They can’t have floral memorials, because they don’t want to encourage crowds."
"So what I think will happen — what I assume will happen at this point — is the body will be kept at Windsor Castle. Staff and family will be able to pay their respects over the next few days and then they'll try to come up with some sort of Covid-ready plan for a funeral, which will take place at Windsor Castle."

Prince Philip and the Queen were "in a bubble" with some royal staff because of the pandemic, Foster reported. 

"He was her key adviser, her confidante. And behind the scenes as well, he was patriarch of the family, making a lot of the key family decisions," Foster said. 

Max Foster reports:

32 min ago

What it looks like outside Buckingham Palace now

Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
CNN's Anna Stewart is outside the Queen's London residence, Buckingham Palace, following news of Prince Philip's death. She reports that mourners are already starting to appear at the historic palace's famous gates.

The Queen and her husband relocated to Windsor Castle, just outside the British capital, last spring when the coronavirus pandemic struck; they remained there with a small bubble of household staff.

Watch:

45 min ago

Tributes flood in for Prince Philip

From CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji

With the news of the Duke of Edinburgh's passing, many are taking to social media platforms to share their memories and offer their sympathy to Britain's royal family.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, expressed her sadness at the news of Prince Philip's death:

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Philip "embodied a generation that we will never see again" in a statement posted to his official Twitter account:

Meanwhile the country's former PM, Julia Gillard, recalled "fond memories" of spending time with the Duke of Edinburgh during a royal visit to Australia -- a Commonwealth member state.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he shared the grief of those in the UK and across the Commonwealth at the loss of Prince Philip:

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said she was "saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip."

49 min ago

Mayor of London mourns Prince Philip

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, tweeted a statement extending his "deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time."

"Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others," he said.

Read his full statement:

57 min ago

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Prince Philip

ITN
The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his condolences following the death of the Queen's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said Prince Philip had "earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world."

"Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life," the PM said.

Johnson spoke of the Duke's passion as an environmentalist and his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme -- a program he set up in 1956, which rewards children and young people for achievements in personal development and community involvement.

"We remember the Duke for all of this, and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen. Not just as her consort -- by her side every day of her reign -- but as her husband, her 'strength and stay,' of more than 70 years.
"And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today. Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather."

Johnson ended his remarks by offering the nation's condolences to the 95-year-old Queen and her family.

"So we mourn today with Her Majesty the Queen, we offer our condolences to her and to all her family, and we give thanks -- as a nation and a kingdom -- for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he said.

29 min ago

The Buckingham Palace statement announcing Prince Philip's death

Here is the full statement issued by Buckingham Palace, announcing the death of Prince Philip:

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. 

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will be made in due course.  

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.  

1 hr 29 min ago

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died

From CNN's Max Foster

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, has died. He was 99 years old.

This is a breaking news story -- more to come.