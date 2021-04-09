Prince Philip was involved in planning his own funeral, according to CNN's royal correspondent

zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Prince Philip was "intimately involved" in his own funeral plans, according to CNN anchor and royal correspondent Max Foster.

The Queen's husband wanted his military achievements and his conservation efforts reflected at his funeral, Foster said.

There is a plan in place to mark his passing during the coronavirus pandemic, both under lockdown restrictions and outside of lockdown.

"They can't have the processions through London," Foster explained. "They can’t have floral memorials, because they don’t want to encourage crowds."

"So what I think will happen — what I assume will happen at this point — is the body will be kept at Windsor Castle. Staff and family will be able to pay their respects over the next few days and then they'll try to come up with some sort of Covid-ready plan for a funeral, which will take place at Windsor Castle."

Prince Philip and the Queen were "in a bubble" with some royal staff because of the pandemic, Foster reported.

"He was her key adviser, her confidante. And behind the scenes as well, he was patriarch of the family, making a lot of the key family decisions," Foster said.

Max Foster reports: