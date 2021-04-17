World
The funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Fernando Alfonso III and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 9:08 a.m. ET, April 17, 2021
16 min ago

Who will be at the funeral?

From CNN's Max Foster, David Wilkinson and Lauren Said-Moorhouse in Windsor

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House in London on April 15, to view flowers and messages of condolence left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace.
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House in London on April 15, to view flowers and messages of condolence left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has revealed the 30 people who will make up the congregation at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service.

More than 700 Armed Forces personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force will provide ceremonial support during the funeral.

In the procession: Princes William and Harry will reunite to walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin with their father, Charles, and other members of the royal family as part of a private procession ahead of the funeral service on Saturday.

What about the Queen? While the Queen will not take part in the procession before the service, Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne will follow a specially modified Land Rover, which will carry the Duke's coffin to the chapel. The journey is expected to take around eight minutes.

Their siblings, Edward and Andrew, will participate in the procession immediately behind them. William and Harry will come next though they will be separated from walking together by their cousin Peter Phillips. And behind them will be the final family members, Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and the Earl of Snowdon.

Others in attendance: Royals who are not involved in the procession such as the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge will join the 94-year-old monarch to watch the funeral parade outside the chapel's Galilee Porch. This also includes blood relatives from the duke's side who will be in attendance including Philip's great-nephews, the Hereditary Prince of Baden and the Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

1 min ago

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest in Windsor today

itain's royal family will gather together at Windsor Castle to pay their respects to their patriarch, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Final preparations are underway for the Saturday service, which will be very different to previous royal funerals due to the pandemic.

Just 30 guests will attend the service but a ceremonial procession within the walls of Windsor Castle will feature around 730 military personnel in a nod to the duke's strong military ties.

The procession will begin at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. ET) from the state entrance of Windsor Castle.

Despite the changes to ensure the funeral follows coronavirus restrictions, the arrangements are in line with what Philip wanted and were signed off by the Queen.

We will also see other reflections from his life -- elements reflecting the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme that he established for youth engagement. Carriages and ponies will also be used to reflect that he was a keen carriage driver, often taking rides in Windsor Great Park.

The service itself will be a deeply personal occasion with the hymns performed by a small four-person choir and the readings selected by the duke himself.

The day will celebrate the Queen's longest-serving consort -- a man who didn't have a defined role when Elizabeth was crowned, so he defined it himself. He will be remembered as a man who not only supported, but also advised, one of the most successful monarchs in British history.

Stay with us as we take you through this historic moment for the British royal family.