Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House in London on April 15, to view flowers and messages of condolence left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has revealed the 30 people who will make up the congregation at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service.

More than 700 Armed Forces personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force will provide ceremonial support during the funeral.

In the procession: Princes William and Harry will reunite to walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin with their father, Charles, and other members of the royal family as part of a private procession ahead of the funeral service on Saturday.

What about the Queen? While the Queen will not take part in the procession before the service, Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne will follow a specially modified Land Rover, which will carry the Duke's coffin to the chapel. The journey is expected to take around eight minutes.

Their siblings, Edward and Andrew, will participate in the procession immediately behind them. William and Harry will come next though they will be separated from walking together by their cousin Peter Phillips. And behind them will be the final family members, Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and the Earl of Snowdon.

Others in attendance: Royals who are not involved in the procession such as the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge will join the 94-year-old monarch to watch the funeral parade outside the chapel's Galilee Porch. This also includes blood relatives from the duke's side who will be in attendance including Philip's great-nephews, the Hereditary Prince of Baden and the Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Read the full story here.