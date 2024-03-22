Princess of Wales has "love and support of the whole country," says UK prime minister
From CNN's Benjamin Brown
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Catherine, Princess of Wales, has "the love and support of the whole country" after she revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the "early stages" of treatment.
Sunak said Friday on X that Kate Middleton had shown "tremendous bravery with her statement" and that his thoughts were with her and "in particular her three children."
Kate had been "unfairly treated," Sunak said, and "subjected to intense scrutiny" in recent weeks and called for her to be given the privacy to focus on her recovery and be with her family.
"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.
"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."
Cancer diagnosis is devastating blow for royal family
The update on the princess’s health came after Kate successfully underwent abdominal surgery on January 16. She remained in a London hospital for 13 days following the procedure and, on doctor’s advice, had since been away from public duties during her recovery.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate said in Friday's video statement. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate was spotted in public for the first time since January, visiting a farm shop with her husband Prince William last weekend.
"This of course came as a huge shock:" The Princess of Wales' statement in full
I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.
It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.
This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.
But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.
As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.
Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.
My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.
At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope.
You are not alone.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces she has cancer
From Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Max Foster
Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the "early stages" of treatment.
The announcement, which the princess described as a "huge shock," came in a video message. The news came two months after she had stepped away from public life temporarily following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” said Catherine, 42, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.