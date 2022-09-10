World
King Charles III to be proclaimed as monarch following Queen Elizabeth's death

By Amy Woodyatt and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 0806 GMT (1606 HKT) September 10, 2022
14 min ago

Key lines from the King's first speech as monarch

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, on Friday, September 9.
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, on Friday, September 9. (Yui Mok/Pool/AP)

King Charles III delivered his first public address as the new British monarch on Friday, just a day after ascending to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He paid tribute to the Queen, saying she had "a life well lived":

“In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations.”

The speech was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace earlier on Friday. Sitting behind a desk, with a picture of his mother displayed prominently to his left, Charles promised he would continue in her footsteps and serve his people:

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

He addressed his family, including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. He also said he wanted to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” And he announced that his son William would be given the title Prince of Wales:

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

The King also noted in his speech that the UK now is much different than it was 70 years ago, and said he is devoted to his duty to the nation, as his mother was:

"We have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the state have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of realms — of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud — have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained, and must remain, constant."

He ended on a personal note, with another message to the late Queen:

“To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey, I want simply to say this: Thank you.”
15 min ago

Here are the answers to your questions about the Queen's funeral and what comes next

From CNN's David Wilkinson and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

Visitors leave floral tributes outside Windsor Castle on September 9.
Visitors leave floral tributes outside Windsor Castle on September 9. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures/Getty Images)

As a new era dawns in Britain, arrangements for a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II are underway. Her son, King Charles III, has asked for a period of Royal Mourning to be observed from Friday, Sept. 9, until seven days after the Queen's funeral, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

The date of the funeral will be confirmed "in due course," the statement added. Here's what you can expect to happen in the coming days.

Here are some of the answers to common questions:

How will the Queen's coffin return to London?

The coffin will first leave Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish rural retreat, for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The property is the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. It will then likely travel in procession to Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral where the Queen will lie in rest before being moved down to London.

We don't yet know exactly how the coffin will travel south; routes are available by both rail and air.

How can the public pay their respects?

Historical precedent suggests that once in London, the Queen will likely lie in state at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster. Past monarchs' coffins have rested on a raised platform — or catafalque — in the middle of the hall, guarded around the clock by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The coffin is likely to remain there for several days and it's at this point that members of the public will be able to file past the platform and view the monarch's coffin. Thousands are expected to queue, with some potentially sleeping out overnight in a bid to pay their respects.

What might the Queen's funeral look like?

As monarch, Queen Elizabeth will automatically be granted a publicly funded state funeral. It will take place at Westminster Abbey sometime in the next two weeks, though the exact day will be confirmed in due course.

The abbey was founded in 960 AD by Benedictine monks, and is one of the most recognizable landmarks in London. It has often been the setting for royal milestone moments like coronations, weddings and funerals throughout the years.

We're still a few days away from a guest list, but heads of state and dignitaries from around the world will likely make their way to the British capital to celebrate the Queen's life and 70-year service to the nation. Other familiar faces will be some of the Queen's 15 former prime ministers and senior lawmakers.

Read more.

18 min ago

King Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac

Charles attends a meeting in Scotland, on September 7.
Charles attends a meeting in Scotland, on September 7. (Jane Barlow/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch on Saturday at the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace announced.

The ceremony is set to take place in the state apartments of St. James’s Palace in London and attended by Privy Councillors.

“The King will make his Declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government,” the palace said.

What else is expected to happen: King Charles III will also hold an audience with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Cabinet on Saturday, Downing Street said in a statement. 

It will be Truss’ second audience with Charles following her audience at Buckingham Palace on Friday.