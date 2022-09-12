King Charles III has begun his short journey to Westminster, where he will address the UK's Parliament.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is already at the Chamber to see the new monarch.
It's Charles' first visit to the Palaces of Westminster since he became the King.
28 min ago
Prince Harry thanks "Granny" Queen Elizabeth II for "sound advice" and "infectious smile"
From CNN’s Max Foster
Prince Harry has today paid tribute to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile,” Harry wrote in a statement on Monday.
“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” he added.
“Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” he continued.
Harry recalled the words the Queen spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”
"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he wrote.
"We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace,” the prince added.
Harry said he “now honours [his] father in his new role as King Charles III.”
36 min ago
Crowds remember Queen Elizabeth II in Hong Kong
From CNN's Kathleen Magramo
Hundreds queued up outside the British consulate in Hong Kong on Monday morning to offer flowers and to sign a book of condolence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.
Hong Kong was a British colony for 156 years until 1997 when it was returned to Chinese rule, but Beijing now appears to have rejected that status, referring to the period as a “forcible occupation” that should not be regarded as legitimate.
The Queen, who visited Hong Kong twice during her 70 year reign, is remembered by many in the city as “Boss Lady” or “lady in charge” in Cantonese.
Among those outside the consulate office on Monday was retiree Sylvia Lee, who said she was saddened to hear of the Queen’s death on Friday, adding she thought the Queen was a symbol of stability across the world.
“No one lives forever and we knew this day would come someday. She was a respected figure, and the government during the colonial period made many contributions to Hong Kong’s development, especially in the 70s and 80s,” Lee told CNN, referring to a period when governors appointed to the city built up its public housing and transport infrastructure.
Chapman Wu, 40, also brought along his young daughter, to pay tribute and offer flowers to the Queen.
Wu said that without the British Empire, having religious freedom in the city might not have been possible under Chinese rule. Christianity was brought in Hong Kong as early as 1841 when the city came under British rule after the First Opium War.
“I won’t comment politically, but without being a former British colony, Hong Kong might not have religious freedom,” he told CNN.
“Otherwise, who knows if we’d be able to practice any religion at all, especially with religious repression of Christians in China.”
Both Beijing loyalists and Hong Kong politicians protested against British control during the colonial period, but in recent years, a more favorable view of the colonial government has emerged among pro-democracy groups, with many adopting the colonial flag as a radical sign of resistance to Chinese one-party rule during the 2019 anti-government protests.
47 min ago
Former British colony to hold referendum on becoming a republic, its prime minister says
From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali and Jen Deaton
Antigua and Barbuda, a Commonwealth country and former colony of the British Empire, will hold a referendum on becoming a republic and removing King Charles III as its head of state within three years, its prime minister has said.
The island nation's Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the UK’s ITV News on Saturday that "this is a matter that has to be taken to a referendum for the people to decide."
This was Browne’s first interview since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Browne said "it does not represent any form of disrespect to the monarch. This is not an act of hostility, or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy."
He added that "it is a final step to complete the circle of independence to become a truly sovereign nation."
The Caribbean country is one of 14 states to retain a British monarch as head of state, with Browne signing a document confirming Charles’ status as the new King for now.
Some context: King Charles III will now become head of the Commonwealth, although that is not a hereditary position, after his succession to the role was agreed by the association's leaders at a meeting in London in 2018.
47 min ago
Prince William honored to "serve the Welsh people" as he speaks to first minister
From CNN's Max Foster and David Wilkinson
Prince William has spoken to the first minister of Wales and expressed his honor in being made Prince of Wales by King Charles III, according to a Kensington Palace statement on Sunday.
In a telephone conversation with Mark Drakeford, the Prince of Wales "acknowledged his and the Princess’s deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life," the statement read.
The statement added that the new Prince and Princess of Wales will "serve the Welsh people" with "humility and great respect."
According to the statement, they will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales.
"They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them. The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’ proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise.
"They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past," the statement adds.
48 min ago
What to expect on Monday as the King travels to Scotland
From CNN's Rob Picheta
For a few days, time seemed to stand still in parts of the United Kingdom as the nation absorbed the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Politics, sport and some cultural events came to a grinding halt and tributes flowed from many corners of public life, while the country’s longest-serving heir apparent introduced himself, at last, as King Charles III.
On Monday, as Britain starts its first full week in a new era, Charles will continue that task. The day will see tributes to the late monarch and public appearances from the new one, as the UK observes a period of mourning that will end after the Queen’s funeral in seven days’ time.
Here’s what we’re expecting later today:
King Charles III will first travel to Parliament in London to meet with members of the House of Commons and Lords.
The monarch will then fly to Scotland, where he will attend the Ceremony of the Keys.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel in a procession from Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral.
A service will take place in the Scottish capital, attended by the King.
The monarch will meet with Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland.