With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, Charles, immediately became King.
Here’s what we know about the British royal family’s line of succession.
King Charles
Born: November 14, 1948
What to know: First in the line of succession, Charles was the longest serving British monarch-in-waiting; he’s been the heir apparent since the age of 3. As president of The Prince’s Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and president or patron of more than 400 charitable organizations, the Prince of Wales is the first royal heir to earn a university degree.
More key relatives: Diana, Princess of Wales, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. They had two children together: Princes William and Harry.
Diana died in 1997 following a car accident in Paris, along with boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.
In 2005, the Prince of Wales married Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Born: June 21, 1982
What to know: Prince William, next line to the throne after his father Charles, has achieved the highest educational degree – Masmer of Arta – of any member of the royal family. He served in the military from 2006 to 2013, participating in more than 150 helicopter search and rescue operations.
More key relatives: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, whom he married in 2011. The couple have three children together: Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4.
The family live in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, about 25 miles from London. The Cambridges’ London residence, Kensington Palace, will remain the family’s principal residence, however, a royal source told CNN in August.
Prince George of Cambridge
Born: July 22, 2013
What to know: When Prince George arrived, he became third in line to inherit the throne. If he becomes king after the reigns of his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William, George will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror.
But for now, he’s still brushing up on his education: George currently attends Lambrook School near Windsor along with his younger sister, Charlotte and his younger brother, Louis.
