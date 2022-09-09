Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters in Tokyo on September 9 about the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP)

Political leaders in Asia woke on Friday to the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was “deeply saddened”, noting that Britain’s longest-serving monarch “had played a significant role for world peace and prosperity”.

The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has led Britain through a tumultuous global period, is not just a major loss for the citizens of the United Kingdom but for the international community,” Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Friday.

He said the Queen had helped strengthen ties between Britain and Japan, which is home to the world’s oldest continuous monarchy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sent his “deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom”.

[The Queen] had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity. Her kind heart and good deeds will remain in our memories.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen extended her “deepest condolences to the British government, the people of the Commonwealth, King Charles III and the royal family," her office said.

Tsai praised the Queen as a “backbone of global democracy”, noting she had led the British people during the second world war and more recently against the face of global authoritarianism.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, a former British colony, wrote on Facebook that the Queen's passing was being "greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore" and called her "the very heart and soul of the UK."

"On behalf of the Singapore government, I extend my deepest condolences," Lee added.