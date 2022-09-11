Hundreds line streets as Queen's cortege drives through Scottish village of Ballater
The Queen’s cortege is now passing through the village of Ballater in Scotland, as hundreds of people lined a street to pay their respects.
A cortege of seven vehicles is accompanying her coffin on its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh.
Thousands expected to line route to bid farewell to the Queen
As the Queen's coffin is driven to Edinburgh, thousands of people are expected to line the route that the royal cortege will journey along, through the Scottish countryside and the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee.
Buckingham Palace said the hearse will make its way to the Scottish capital "in a manner that will allow people to witness the move to the Palace of Holyroodhouse."
The coffin -- which is draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers -- is being accompanied by the Earl of Dalhousie and the Minister of Crathie Kirk, which is where the royal family worship when they are in residence at Balmoral.
The Queen departs Balmoral for the last time
The oak coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has left Balmoral and begun a six-hour journey by road to Edinburgh -- the start of her final journey to London for her state funeral on September 19.
The first Scottish village the royal cortege will pass through is Ballater.
Australia and New Zealand officially proclaim King Charles III as head of state
Proclamation ceremonies took place in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday.
Australia formally installed King Charles III as the country's head of state, with the country's Governor-General David Hurley making the proclamation in the nation's parliament in Canberra. A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place across state parliaments in the country on Sunday.
A national day of remembrance will be held on September 22, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned from Britain, where he will attend the Queen's funeral. A memorial service will also be held on that day, which has been declared a one-off public holiday.
As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times.
Meanwhile in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Cindy Kiro attended a televised ceremony held outside the Parliament.
Ardern said Queen Elizabeth served people of New Zealand for 70 years with unwavering duty.
For the vast majority of New Zealanders, she is the only monarch we have known, and so upon her death we enter a time of change,” Ardern said.
"King Charles has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation. This relationship is deeply valued by our people,” Ardern said adding, "and so as one chapter closes, another begins."
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on September 19, according to presidential senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye.
The Queen's state funeral is set to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday.
Queen's coffin to journey to Edinburgh
Sunday will see the first stage of the Queen's final journey as her coffin leaves Balmoral Castle, where she died peacefully on Thursday, and travels to the Scottish capital Edinburgh.
Following the Queen's death, her oak coffin -- draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland and a wreath of flowers -- has sat in the ballroom at the late monarch's country estate, where staff have had the chance to pay their last respects.
At 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET), gamekeepers will carry the coffin to a waiting hearse so the beloved monarch's coffin can begin its six-hour journey to Edinburgh and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
The trip by road ordinarily takes around three hours, however, it will be driven slowly so as to allow people to witness the hearse along the route and bow their heads as it passes.
An honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will greet the arriving hearse in Edinburgh this afternoon with a royal salute before it is transferred to the Throne Room by a military bearer party.