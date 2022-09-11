The Proclamation of Accession ceremony for King Charles III in Canberra, Australia, on September 11. (Mick Tsikas/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Proclamation ceremonies took place in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday.

Australia formally installed King Charles III as the country's head of state, with the country's Governor-General David Hurley making the proclamation in the nation's parliament in Canberra. A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place across state parliaments in the country on Sunday.

A national day of remembrance will be held on September 22, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned from Britain, where he will attend the Queen's funeral. A memorial service will also be held on that day, which has been declared a one-off public holiday.

As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Cindy Kiro attended a televised ceremony held outside the Parliament.

Ardern said Queen Elizabeth served people of New Zealand for 70 years with unwavering duty.

For the vast majority of New Zealanders, she is the only monarch we have known, and so upon her death we enter a time of change,” Ardern said.

"King Charles has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation. This relationship is deeply valued by our people,” Ardern said adding, "and so as one chapter closes, another begins."

