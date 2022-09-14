World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Queen Elizabeth's death and funeral

By Rob Picheta and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 7:31 a.m. ET, September 14, 2022
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

EU chief says Queen Elizabeth II was “a legend"

From CNN's Zayn Nabbi

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday. (Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty Images)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday describing her as “a legend” during her annual State of the Union address.  

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Von der Leyen said the Queen was "a legend" who "spoke not only to the heart of her nation, but the soul of the whole world."

"She was a constant in the turbulent and transforming events in the last 70 years, stoic and steadfast in her service, but more than anything she always found the right words for every moment in time. From the calls she made to war evacuees in 1940, to her historic address during the pandemic," Von der Leyen said. 

"And when I think of the situation we are in today her words at the height of the pandemic still resonate with me. She said 'We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us.' She always reminded us that our future was built on new ideas and founded in our oldest values," the EU chief added. 

6 min ago

More than 30,000 mourners paid their respects to the Queen in Scotland

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad

King Charles III holds vigil by the Queen's coffin alongside his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.
King Charles III holds vigil by the Queen's coffin alongside his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. (Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Around 33,000 people” paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while the late monarch was lying at rest in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, the Scottish government said on Tuesday.

“People across the country paid their respects, attending remembrance events and reflecting on a life of service,” the government said in a tweet.

It added this “had been a very special part of history for Scotland.”

7 min ago

Westminster Hall witnesses another moment in more than 900 years of history

From CNN's Richard Allen Greene

King George V lies in state at Westminster Hall in London in January 1936.
King George V lies in state at Westminster Hall in London in January 1936. (AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall – the oldest part of the Houses of Parliament – on Wednesday.

Here are some key details about the historic hall:

The Hall is more than 900 years old, with construction having begun in 1097 under King William II – the son of William the Conqueror. 

The first recorded coronation feast for a king took place in the Hall in 1189, for King Richard I, the Lionheart. 

Henry VIII’s coronation banquet took place in the Hall in 1509 – as did the banquet of his ill-fated second wife Anne Boleyn in 1533, and their daughter Queen Elizabeth I in 1559.

Guy Fawkes, the most famous of the Gunpower Plot conspirators, was tried in the Hall in 1606. So was King Charles I in 1649, after he lost the English Civil war and was executed.

Prime Minister Tony Blair passes the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in Westminster Hall in April 2002.
Prime Minister Tony Blair passes the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in Westminster Hall in April 2002. (Santiago Lyon/Pool/AP)

Queen Elizabeth’s mother and father both lay in state in Westminster Hall before her: King George VI in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in in 2002. So did her grandfather George V in 1936 and her great-grandfather Edward VII in 1910 – the first royal lying-in-state.

Winston Churchill lay in state in Westminster Hall after his death in 1965. 

Nelson Mandela delivered an address in the Hall as President of South Africa in 1996.

Two lines of mourners file past the coffin of Winston Churchill in Westminster Hall in January 1965.
Two lines of mourners file past the coffin of Winston Churchill in Westminster Hall in January 1965. (AP)

26 min ago

London Heathrow flights altered to "ensure silence" during Queen’s ceremonial procession

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

The Queen Elizabeth Tower in London is seen at sunset on August 24.
The Queen Elizabeth Tower in London is seen at sunset on August 24. (Alastair Grant/AP)

Some flights from London's Heathrow Airport will be disrupted between 1:50 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. local time (between 8:50 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. ET) on Wednesday to “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”

Heathrow, one of the world's busiest international airports, said Tuesday that “out of respect” for the mourning period it will be making “appropriate alterations to our operation.”

“Passengers will be notified by their airlines directly of any changes to flights," it added.

“We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday September 19, when Her Majesty’s funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days," it said on its Twitter feed.

“We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events," it added.

Wider airspace restrictions are in place in London until Monday evening, Sept. 19, after Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is held at Westminster Abbey.

Aircraft are banned below a certain altitude (2,500 feet above sea level) within central London, the UK Civil Aviation Authority said earlier.

Restrictions also apply to all drones flying, it said.

26 min ago

UK trains to run through the night to ease mourners’ journeys 

From CNN’s Alex Hardie

London Underground train passengers pass a billboard image of Queen Elizabeth in London on September 10.
London Underground train passengers pass a billboard image of Queen Elizabeth in London on September 10. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Trains in the United Kingdom will run through the night to ease the journey for mourners visiting London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, according to Britain’s PA Media news agency. 

Limited trains will operate overnight from Wednesday night, while the Queen is lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, and around 200 daily services will be added to timetables, according to PA.

“The Westminster area will be exceptionally busy from Wednesday 14 September onwards as ceremonial events take place and Lying in State starts,” Transport for London said in a statement. 

“Transport providers have well-developed plans with extra staff and services coming on-stream to help people get to where they need to be,” the Rail Delivery Group said in a statement on Monday.

The public will be able to file past the Queen’s coffin 24 hours a day from 5 p.m. (local) on Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on the day of the monarch’s funeral on September 19, according to the UK government. 

Large crowds are expected and those wishing to attend will be required to line up for many hours, possibly overnight, the UK government added. All those attending the lying-in-state will go through “airport-style” security with only small bags permitted.

With previous reporting from Anastasia Graham-Yooll and Anna Stewart

26 min ago

The Queen will lie in state from today, after King Charles III follows her coffin through London

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, giving Brits a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch before her funeral on Monday.

It means that the new King, Charles III, will make another difficult journey, following his mother through London and to Westminster Hall during the procession.

He will be joined by his siblings, Princes Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne, as well as his own children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Once the coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, a service will take place and the Queen will lie in state until Monday.

Queues to see the Queen's coffin have already started forming. As London prepares to host its first state funeral since Winston Churchill's death in 1965, the city is braced for unprecedented numbers of well-wishers.