European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday. (Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty Images)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday describing her as “a legend” during her annual State of the Union address.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Von der Leyen said the Queen was "a legend" who "spoke not only to the heart of her nation, but the soul of the whole world."

"She was a constant in the turbulent and transforming events in the last 70 years, stoic and steadfast in her service, but more than anything she always found the right words for every moment in time. From the calls she made to war evacuees in 1940, to her historic address during the pandemic," Von der Leyen said.

"And when I think of the situation we are in today her words at the height of the pandemic still resonate with me. She said 'We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us.' She always reminded us that our future was built on new ideas and founded in our oldest values," the EU chief added.