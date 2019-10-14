The Queen's Speech one of Queen Elizabeth II's most important functions of the year -- but while monarchs in the past used their power of prorogation to suit their own purposes, the Queen's role nowadays is purely ceremonial.

The Queen's role in the process is purely formal Getty Images

The UK doesn't have a written constitution, but the Queen's powers are commanded by conventions that give her very little room to maneuver.

As Head of State, the Queen holds a non-political position so she'll be careful not to give too much away about what she may feel about the government's plans.